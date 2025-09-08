Isotope Market Size Projected to Reach USD 14.2 Billion by 2034, Driven by R&D and Technological Advancements

Ottawa, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global isotope market size to rise at USD 6.09 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.84%, according to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The market’s growth is being driven by increasing research and development activities and ongoing technological advancements.

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid expansion in the upcoming years.

By type, the radioisotopes segment led the global isotope market in 2024.

By type, the stable isotopes segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period.

By application, the diagnostic segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By application, the nuclear therapy segment is expected to grow notably during 2025-2034 in the global isotope market.

By end-user, the hospitals segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By end-user, the diagnostic centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

The global isotope market mainly consists of an atom with the same number of protons as another atom of the same element, but a different number of neutrons. A wider application of these isotopes in medical and healthcare areas gives rise to radiotherapy, which utilizes isotopes to target and destroy cancerous cells, with Cobalt-60 being applied in therapies for brain and breast cancer. Alongside, the emergence of stable isotopes, particularly Carbon-13, is widely employed in spectroscopy to elucidate molecular structures and in mass spectrometry to analyze isotope ratios in geological processes. Recently, Bruce Power in Canada has been innovating the production of significant medical isotopes, like Lutetium-177 (Lu-177), for cancer therapy.

What are the Key Growth Drivers in the Isotope Market?

In 2025, the globe is facing higher counts of chronic conditions, specifically cancer, which need highly sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic isotopes for treatments, including targeted radiotherapy and early detection, which is a major driver. Along with this, currently going advances in hybrid PET/CT and SPECT/CT systems are nowadays boosting diagnostic accuracy, with wider clinical applications for isotopes. Besides this, sub-drivers are a rise in public awareness, tailored medicine, stringent regulations, and efforts to develop resilient supply chains.

What are the Major Trends in the Isotope Market?

Ongoing research and development activities, widespread need for radiotherapies, are accelerating a broader range of investments in collaborations in the respective market.

In August 2025, the Ontario government received a $500,000 donation from Laurentis Energy Partners (Laurentis), a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation (OPG), to develop the Silber Family Theranostics Centre at the University Health Network’s (UHN) Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

In July 2025, ASP Isotopes Inc., an advanced materials company, completed an initial Series Seed financing round of IsoBio, a U.S.-based radiotherapeutic development company, to expand the innovative antibody-isotope conjugates (AICsTM) for cancer treatment.

In April 2025, SHINE Technologies, LLC, a nuclear fusion company with a platform of medical isotope products, made a strategic distribution partnership with Modawina Medical Company to bring Ilumira, SHINE’s non-carrier-added lutetium-177 (n.c.a. Lu-177), to patients in the United Arab Emirates.



What is the Emerging Challenge in the Isotope Market?

The widespread development and maintenance of the specialized facilities, particularly reactors and cyclotrons, are demanding for isotope production with higher capital investment. Also, the production, handling, and transportation of isotopes are propelled by strict national and international safety standards and regulations, which are boosting complexity and time to market entry.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Isotope Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market. This region’s rising R&D expenditure is driving the developments in the robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. Nowadays, the DOE Isotope Program (DOE IP) is aiming at novel medical isotopes, including Tellurium-119m (Te-119m) and its daughter Antimony-119 (Sb-119) for cancer therapy. Alongside the successful production of the foremost newer stable isotope in nearly 20 years (Ruthenium-96 (Ru-96)), and the innovation for the U.S. Stable Isotope Production and Research Facility (SIPRC) to boost stable isotope production, is widely impacting the overall market progression. This region has executed the electronic structure of promethium for novel applications and the adsorption properties of terbium for medical utilization.

For instance,

In July 2025, Siemens Healthineers and Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health announced their Value Partnership with $50 Million Investment in radiation therapy for cancer care.

In June 2025, Nusano and dGenThera partnered to transform cancer therapy with Astatine-211.

Why did the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is estimated to witness rapid growth in the isotope market. The region’s expansion will be driven by the developing healthcare and industrial infrastructure, mainly in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, which accelerates isotope demand. Additionally, various governments are actively investing in healthcare, nuclear safety, and infrastructure, establishing a strong market for isotopes. The increasing demand for diagnostics and cancer treatment in the expanding cancer cases, and the rising industrial use for material testing and energy in ASAP, is also fueling the widespread adoption of isotopes for essential use.

For this market,

In July 2025, AXA China Region Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited and AXA International Reinsurance (Shanghai) Company Limited signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with China Biotech Services Holdings to execute the use of Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) and related cancer treatment technologies.



Segmental Insights

By type analysis

Which Type Led the Global Isotope Market in 2024?

The radioisotopes segment held the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024. This type of isotope has immense application in the growing cases of chronic health issues, mainly in cancer and cardiovascular conditions. This further enhanced the requirement for advanced diagnostic imaging and targeted therapies that were developed by using radioisotopes. In the case of the medical area, these radioisotopes are emerging in customized "theranostic" treatments, employing compounds that both diagnose and treat diseases, such as Lutetium-177 for cancer, and optimizing their production and supply chain for global access. Moreover, the production of Actinium-225, a radioisotope that is widely utilized as targeted alpha therapy, is being scaled up by companies, especially Westinghouse and TerraPower.

On the other hand, the stable isotopes segment is predicted to expand notably during 2025-2034. The contribution of stable isotopes is mainly in diverse pharmaceutical and biomedical applications, such as the study of absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME), the revolution in precision medicine, and various aspects of proteomics, metabolomics, and lipidomics. Recently, researchers explored the use of D2O (heavy water) for simultaneous monitoring of protein, lipid, and DNA turnover in a less invasive manner. This further enables feasible, long-term studies of human physiology in natural settings, unlike more restrictive previous approaches.

By application analysis

How did the Diagnostic Segment Hold a Major Share of the Market in 2024?

The diagnostic segment was dominant in the global isotope market in 2024. The segment is primarily fueled by ongoing technological breakthroughs in PET, SPECT, and other nuclear medicine imaging technologies are assisting to boost the precision and effectiveness of isotope-based diagnostics. Furthermore, the adoption of isotopes, such as Copper-62 (62Cu), provides a short half-life, making them favourable for PET imaging with small tracer molecules and also facilitates repeated imaging studies with minimal radiation exposure. Currently, emerging newer isotopes offer tumor characteristics and metabolic activity, which further allow accurate and early disease detection.

The nuclear therapy segment is anticipated to witness significant growth. A rise in public and healthcare provider awareness regarding the advantages of nuclear medicine results in enhanced adoption of radiopharmaceuticals and isotopes, acting as a crucial driver for this segment's growth. Along with this, establishing newer nanocrystal carriers for isotopes in optimizing delivery and efficacy, and new radiopharmaceuticals targeting specific cancers, including pancreatic adenocarcinoma, is influencing the overall market growth. Also, the researchers are working on improving isotope selection, production, and biological application.

By end-user analysis

Which End-user Held the Dominating Share of the Isotope Market in 2024?

In 2024, the hospitals segment dominated with a major share of the market. These hospitals possess a huge share of the nuclear medicine and medical isotopes sector. This also consists of several medical specialties, particularly radiology, oncology, and nuclear medicine, which can collaborate to coordinate patient care. Nowadays, the adoption of flash radiotherapy in hospitals gives rise to ultra-high dose rates of radiation, with robust sparing of normal tissues while maintaining tumor control. Besides this, developing accuracy and personalization through technologies, specifically Adaptive Radiotherapy (ART), AI and machine learning integration, and advanced radiation types, including proton therapy and heavy ion therapy, are widely expanding their application in the emerging hospitals.

Whereas, the diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to expand rapidly during 2025-2034. The widespread usage of PET-CT for better tumor delineation, and other techniques, like Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) and Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT), are employed in precise target tumors and spare healthy tissue. Additionally, these centers are increasingly collaborating and communicating with different healthcare professionals, mainly radiologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and oncologists, fostering teamwork in care. Ongoing innovations in novel radiotracers, particularly those using positron-emitting radionuclides, such as Fluorine-18 (F-18), are enhancing diagnostic precision.

What are the Recent Developments in the Isotope Market?

In August 2025, Radiology provider Akumin launched its first movable PET/CT imaging centers.

advanced Gallium-68 Gozetotide preparation kit for prostate cancer imaging, in the United Kingdom.

In March 2025, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an innovator in the development of targeted radiotherapies, today announced ATNM-400, a groundbreaking, non-PSMA targeting, first-in-class radiotherapy for prostate cancer utilizing the Actinium-225 (Ac-225) radioisotope.

In January 2025, Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, expanded its strategic partnership with Institute of Isotopes Co. Ltd. to evolve Iodine-131 diagnostic capsules available to patients in the Nordic Region.

In January 2025, Andhra Pradesh introduced the first medical cyclotron at AMTZ to transform cancer treatment and diagnostics.



Isotope Market Key Players

Alfa Chemistry

ASP Isotopes

Bruce Power

BWX Technologies, Inc.

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

Inte ational Isotopes, Inc.

Isotopen Technologien München (ITM)

Laurentis Energy Partners

Nordion, Inc.

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

SHINE Technologies

Sigma Aldrich

TerraPower



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Radioisotopes

Stable Isotopes

By Application

Diagnostics

Nuclear Therapy

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





