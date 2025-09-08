FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Roxboro, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Roxboro, NC. The community contains 86 homesites on approximately 12 acres.

Roxboro is located 30 miles north of Durham, NC, and both Chapel Hill and Raleigh can be reached in just over an hour. Residents of the community can take advantage of outdoor activities at Mayo Lake and Hyco Lake. In addition, Roxboro boasts a number of restaurants and shops for residents to visit.

The Research Triangle area of North Carolina, which includes Durham, Chapel Hill and Raleigh, has seen outpaced growth which the surrounding region has benefited from. Continued growth in the area has led to an increasing demand for affordable housing. The Roxboro manufactured housing community offers our residents an affordable solution.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “We believe that the Research Triangle area of North Carolina will continue to see outpaced growth. This growth should provide long-term opportunities for the surrounding region, including Roxboro.”

About FG® Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 54 properties with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

