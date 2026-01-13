FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Selma, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is pleased to announce its most recent acquisition in Selma, North Carolina.

The Selma community includes 80 homesites on more than 17 acres and is located in Johnston County, just east of the Raleigh–Durham metro area. Its position along the I-95 corridor provides convenient access to regional employment centers and key transportation routes.

As growth across the Triangle continues to expand outward, demand for affordable housing in surrounding markets like Selma has increased. This community helps address that need by offering quality housing in a location that balances affordability with access to nearby economic centers.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “We’re pleased to add this community in Selma, a market benefiting from strong regional growth. This acquisition reflects our focus on well-located communities that serve growing populations while allowing us to continue delivering quality, affordable housing and long-term value across our portfolio.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 69 properties with over 3,000 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

