Creative Realities Denies Patent Infringement and Vows Resolute Defense

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) (the “Company” or “CRI ” ), a leading provider of digital signage, media and AdTech solutions, announced today that it will vigorously defend itself against accusations of patent infringement alleged in a lawsuit filed in Texas federal court by Alpha Modus, Corp., a subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (AMOD). The lawsuit alleges, in essence, that CRI’s digital signage solutions infringe on AMOD’s patented technologies for real-time consumer behavior analysis, targeted marketing, digital engagement, inventory management, and AI-driven retail personalization.

AMOD’s quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 states that it initiated patent infringement actions against five other companies since the beginning of 2024, and AMOD has announced the commencement of at least four similar lawsuits over the past few weeks. The Company believes that the allegations in the lawsuit are part of AMOD’s tactic of filing patent infringement claims to offset concerns about its financial position and history of operating losses. According to its SEC reports, AMOD had a working capital deficit of $9,381,880 on June 30, 2025, and has no reported revenues.

“AMOD declined to contact CRI prior to filing its claims, and we appear to be part of its ongoing efforts to bring claims against revenue-generating companies to distract from its own lack of revenue-generating activities,” said Rick Mills, CEO of CRI. “We categorically deny AMOD’s allegations and will vigorously defend against them. We will continue to develop product solutions for our customers to revolutionize the consumer shopping experience, and AMOD’s suit will not distract or deter us.”

Though years of internal development and acquisitions, CRI has developed a platform that designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its Clarity™, ReflectView™, and iShowroom™ Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, CRI assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day to day management of retail media networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogic™ and AdLogic CPM+™ programmatic advertising platforms.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, each as amended, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future plans and operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. They are based on the opinions, estimates and beliefs of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to successfully and timely complete the pilot project, our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves, our ability to execute on our business plan, our ability to retain key personnel, our ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, our ability to realize the revenues included in our future guidance and backlog reports, our ability to satisfy our upcoming debt obligations and other liabilities, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, potential litigation and the resolution of alleged patent infringement claims, supply chain shortages, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services. Readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

