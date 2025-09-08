A New Trend in Higher Education

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, Cedarville welcomed its largest student body, reaching 7,265 students across its undergraduate, graduate, and dual-enrollment programs, including new online undergraduate degrees.

The incoming class includes 1,199 first-year students and 111 transfers, building on last year’s record numbers. With 3,566 returning students, total enrollment for the 2025-26 academic year stands at 7,265—a 12.5% increase from last year. Dual-enrollment courses, offered online and through partner high schools, also saw 26% growth as 2,244 high school students are now taking classes for college credit.

The enrollment growth also coincides with five new online undergraduate programs that have 62 students enrolled this year. The online undergraduate curriculum includes programs in accounting, communication, finance, IT management and management, and beginning in January 2026, a Bachelor of Arts in biblical and theological studies will be available in the online format.

“We are deeply grateful for each and every student God has called to Cedarville University to pursue a Christ-centered education,” said Dr. Thomas White, president. “While enrollment numbers are not our primary measure of success, we are committed to equipping these students for their vocations and ministries. We give all glory to God for what He is doing on our campus and will seek to be faithful stewards of every student He sends our way.”

The Graduate School reported record numbers as well, enrolling 700 new students — an 18.6% increase from last year. The university now offers nearly 30 master’s and doctoral degree programs, including two of its newest: a Master of Theological Studies and a Master of Arts in Communication and Organizational Leadership

Cedarville attributes its growth in part to its breadth of academic offerings. “We offer 175 different academic programs, including accredited professional degrees that aren’t available at many Christian universities,” said Dr. Janice Supplee, vice president for marketing and communications and dean of graduate studies.

To accommodate the rising enrollment, the university has invested in campus expansion and facilities. Current projects include the $35 million Bolthouse Academic Center and new apartment housing scheduled to open next academic year. Both facilities are located on the eastern edge of campus along State Route 72. Since 2018, Cedarville has added seven new residence halls, most recently the Pamela Diehl Johnson and Murray Murdoch halls, which opened in 2024.

The growth aligns with the university’s 10-year campus master plan and its most successful fundraising initiative to date, the One Thousand Days Transformed campaign. To date, the campaign has raised more than $195 million toward scholarships, facilities, and long-term initiatives, surpassing its $175 million goal. The final campaign amount will be announced on Friday, Oct. 2 during Cedarville’s State of the University chapel that begins its homecoming activities.

White emphasized that the university’s priorities remain rooted in its mission. “Our focus is not only on short-term growth but also on long-term sustainability,” he said. “We are dedicated to ensuring that Cedarville remains faithful to our mission of being ‘for the Word of God and the Testimony of Jesus Christ’ in all we do.”

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate programs across arts, sciences and professional fields. With 7,265 students, it ranks among Ohio's largest private universities and is recognized by The Wall Street Journal as being among the nation’s top three evangelical universities. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu.

