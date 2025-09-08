BIO CEO John Crowley to Receive Prestigious Dennis K. Stone Award at BioNTX iC³® Summit

DALLAS, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTX proudly announces that John Crowley, President and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), has been named the 2025 recipient of the Dennis K. Stone Award, the highest recognition bestowed by BioNTX. Crowley will be formally honored during the 2025 iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit, taking place September 16–17, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

The Dennis K. Stone Award is presented annually to an individual whose career embodies scientific excellence, visionary leadership, and a profound commitment to advancing human health. Named in honor of the late Dr. Dennis K. Stone, a pioneering physician, researcher, and advocate for innovation in Texas, the award has become one of the most prestigious honors in the region’s life sciences and healthcare community.

Kathleen Otto, CEO of BioNTX, said,

“The iC³ Summit has always been about convening leaders to inspire, challenge, and accelerate progress. As we move into ‘10 years and beyond,’ we are experiencing an innovation renaissance in North Texas — one defined by bold science, transformative partnerships, and a vision for the future of health. Having John Crowley with us this year — as a featured speaker and recipient of the Dennis K. Stone Award — elevates the significance of this gathering and underscores the strength of our growing ecosystem.”

John Crowley, reflecting on the recognition, said,

“To be recognized in Dr. Stone’s name is an incredible honor, and I share this recognition with the countless innovators and patient advocates who drive progress every day. Together, we are pursuing cures and treatments that will improve the lives of patients and people around the world – and doing so with the same passion for discovery and science that Dr. Stone exhibited throughout his career. I look forward to continuing to advance biotechnology with the same spirit and purpose that Dennis did.”

Lyda Hill, Founder of LH Capital and Lyda Hill Philanthropies, added,

“Dennis was an incredible scientist and innovator whose legacy continues to inspire groundbreaking work in health and science. The iC³ Summit and the Dennis K. Stone Award together shine a spotlight on the leaders who are shaping the future of human health. Honoring John Crowley is not only a tribute to his extraordinary contributions but also a clear message that North Texas is ready to lead in innovation for decades to come.”

The 2025 iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit will spotlight Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its transformative impact across the biosciences — from precision medicine and AI-accelerated drug discovery to biomanufacturing and diagnostics. Alongside featured keynotes and immersive panels, the presentation of the Dennis K. Stone Award stands as the centerpiece of the summit, honoring the leaders who embody the spirit of innovation and collaboration. Now in its second decade, the iC³ Summit is more than a gathering — it represents a true innovation renaissance in North Texas and signals the region’s role in shaping the next 10 years and beyond of biotechnology, healthcare, and life science breakthroughs.

About the 2025 iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit

Now in its 11th year, the BioNTX iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit convenes leaders from across the bioscience and healthcare ecosystem for a two-day gathering dedicated to Innovation, Capital, Collaboration, and Commercialization. The Summit brings together investors, entrepreneurs, executives, researchers, and policymakers to foster partnerships, showcase cutting-edge technologies, and explore the latest advancements shaping the future of health.

About the Dennis K. Stone Award

Named in honor of Dr. Dennis K. Stone, a pioneering physician, researcher, and advocate for life sciences innovation in Texas, the Dennis K. Stone Award is the highest recognition presented by BioNTX. Awarded annually, it honors individuals whose work embodies scientific excellence, visionary leadership, and a commitment to advancing human health through research, innovation, and community impact. Past recipients include transformative leaders whose achievements have advanced both science and society.

About the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization is the world’s largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 countries. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products. BIO hosts the annual BIO International Convention, the largest global event for the biotechnology industry, attracting over 20,000 participants from more than 70 countries.

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization serving North Texas. The organization fosters innovation and community through collaborative networking events, high-level educational programming, professional development, market visibility, a purchasing consortium, and by being the voice for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.

