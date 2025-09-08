Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 8 September 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 1,768 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 1 to 5 September
2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|1/9/2025
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/9/2025
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3/9/2025
|1,768
|65.00
|64.95
|65.00
|114,916
|4/9/2025
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5/9/2025
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTAL
|1,768
|65.00
|64.95
|65.00
|114,916
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 482,550 treasury shares.