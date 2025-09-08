Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 8 September 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 1,768 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 1 to 5 September

2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 1/9/2025 0 - - - - 2/9/2025 0 - - - - 3/9/2025 1,768 65.00 64.95 65.00 114,916 4/9/2025 0 - - - - 5/9/2025 0 - - - - TOTAL 1,768 65.00 64.95 65.00 114,916

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 482,550 treasury shares.



