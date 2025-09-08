Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 8 September 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 1,768 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 1 to 5 September
2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
1/9/20250----
2/9/20250----
3/9/20251,76865.0064.9565.00114,916
4/9/20250----
5/9/20250----
TOTAL1,76865.0064.9565.00114,916

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 482,550 treasury shares.



