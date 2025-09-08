Heilind Electronics Now Stocking Molex Pico-Lock 3.0 Wire-to-Board Connector System

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, is now stocking the Molex Pico-Lock 3.0 Wire-to-Board Connector System. Engineered for compact spaces and demanding applications, the Pico-Lock 3.0 delivers a reliable and space-saving solution with enhanced electrical performance.

Designed with a 3.0A current rating and 1.50 mm pitch, the Pico-Lock 3.0 system is ideal for high-density applications where board space and connector height are limited. Its robust metal lock provides audible mating confirmation and strong retention force, ensuring secure, vibration-resistant connections in challenging environments.

Additional features include a low-profile, dual-contact design and a vertical mating orientation, which further enhances design flexibility and electrical reliability. These attributes make the Pico-Lock 3.0 well-suited for a variety of applications, including industrial control systems, consumer electronics, automotive modules, and medical devices.

“Heilind is proud to expand our offering of high-density connector solutions with the addition of the Molex Pico-Lock 3.0 system,” said Sal Baldo, NA Director of Supplier Relations at Heilind Electronics. “This product demonstrates Molex’s commitment to compact, high-performance connectivity and allows our customers to meet increasing space and performance demands across multiple industries.”

Heilind Electronics is an authorized distributor of Molex interconnect products and offers a comprehensive inventory of solutions backed by extensive technical and design-in support.

To learn more about the Molex Pico-Lock 3.0 Wire-to-Board Connector System, visit Heilind’s website or contact your local Heilind sales representative.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at www.heilind.com.

