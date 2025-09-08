Integrated Power Services (IPS) Acquires CFM Services

Greenville, SC, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a world-class provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management systems, has acquired CFM Services (CFM), effective Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. “CFM is a dynamic NETA-certified field service power company in Québec, delivering comprehensive solutions, with a focus on high and medium voltage systems and reconditioning and refurbishment of transformers,” says Shannon Moses, Executive Vice President & General Manager, IPS Power Management Division.



Located in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Québec, CFM serves customers throughout the province, delivering cost-effective solutions on time and on budget in diverse industries, such as hydropower, government, facilities management, utilities and education. CFM’s core offerings include electrical servicing, thermographic inspections, oil analysis, commissioning, maintenance, and reconditioning and refurbishment of transformers for utility, commercial and industrial customers across Eastern Canada.



CFM is excited about working together with IPS. "We look forward to sharing our NETA expertise with other IPS companies in Canada,” says Stéphane Forgues, Area Manager at CFM. “At the same time, we’re eager to share IPS products and services with CFM customers. We’re also pleased with the potential opportunities this partnership offers our employees.”



This strategic move adds more NETA technical expertise to the IPS portfolio of product and service solutions in Canada. “Together with other recent acquisitions in Québec, including MDL Énergie, DUAL-Électrotech, and Surplec, we can provide more comprehensive solutions in engineering, remanufacturing, and field services to our customers in Canada,” added Moses. “We will be able to serve a wider range of customers and their critical infrastructure needs with increased efficiency.”



CFM is located at 1060 Gaudette, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Québec, J2W 3G; phone: (514) 316-8512. For more information about CFM solutions, visit: https://www.cfmservices.ca/.

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.ca.

Attachments