National Fuel Releases its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

"In 2024, we advanced our commitment to responsibly and sustainably provide critical energy supplies within our operating footprint. Throughout the year, the Company further reduced our emissions profile, while maintaining our focus on resilient and reliable operations, fostering employee growth and engagement, and deepening our support for the communities where we live and work," said David P. Bauer, President & Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company. "As we look ahead, National Fuel and the natural gas industry will continue safely producing, transporting and delivering affordable energy for customers while maintaining our focus on supporting a sustainable future."

Achieved a 28% reduction in consolidated methane emissions since calendar 2020.



Additional progress on 2030 methane intensity targets across all business segments, with reductions ranging from approximately 15% to 58% since calendar 2020.



Surpassed 2030 methane intensity targets, maintained peer-leading responsible energy development certifications for our Appalachian operations.



Maintained near-perfect operational continuity in each business segment, with minimal disruptions, even amid severe winter weather.



Introduced a new employee mentorship program and hosted townhall-style career conversations led by independent members of the Company's board of directors.



Contributed nearly $2 million to community initiatives and logged over 4,000 employee volunteer hours at local organizations.



The Company's Corporate Responsibility Report incorporates multiple sustainability reporting standards, guidelines and frameworks, in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Against the backdrop of the numerous initiatives and commitments described in the Report, and the overall strength of National Fuel's business, the Company's future is bright. National Fuel's integrated, diversified natural gas business provides the opportunity, across the value chain, to meet growing energy demand with reliable, sustainable and affordable energy supplies.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

