The Blind Spot That’s Leaving 6 in 10 Businesses Exposed

Denver, CO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What would you say if your business were suddenly in the headlines for all the wrong reasons? A hacked system, a viral review, or a workplace controversy can put leaders in the spotlight in minutes. And while most business owners believe they’d know how to handle it, the reality is far less reassuring.

A new survey by M&C Communications found that nearly 6 in 10 business leaders feel confident they’d know what to say in a crisis, yet 70% admit they have no formal communications plan. This “confidence gap” leaves many relying on hope and improvisation when reputations, revenue, and customer trust are at stake.

When asked about preparation, many owners pointed to customer loyalty as their safety net. But loyalty evaporates fast when a crisis is mishandled. At M&C Communications, we’ve seen companies learn the hard way, whether it was a wave of negative reviews, a product recall making headlines, or adversarial social media posts; their lack of preparation was exposed. The financial and reputational costs far outweighed the investment of planning ahead.

Younger owners, especially Gen Z entrepreneurs, are more likely to say they have a crisis plan. But paper plans don’t always hold up under real-world pressure. Without tested systems, pre-drafted messaging, or trained spokespeople, those “plans” often collapse at the exact moment they’re needed most.

Confidence is important, but it isn’t protection. A crisis can strike when business is booming, when news is slow, or when a single complaint goes viral. The leaders who survive aren’t the ones who “wing it,” but the ones who prepare.

