WellSpan ACO earns high performance, savings under Medicare Shared Savings Program

York, Pa., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has once again acknowledged WellSpan Health's commitment to making health care more affordable, noting that the organization in 2024 saved patients, partners and the federal government millions of dollars through coordinated care that prioritizes high-quality services. According to data released by CMS this year, as part of the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), WellSpan and its independent practice partners have successfully enhanced the quality, experience, and affordability of care for more than 73,000 beneficiaries in the region.

WellSpan Health’s Medicare Accountable Care Organization (ACO) is an industry leader in value-based care. It is an integrated, locally governed partnership between WellSpan and independent physician group practices and is the largest ACO in South Central Pennsylvania.

As a result of MSSP 2024 shared savings performance, WellSpan’s Medicare ACO produced more than $36 million in savings for the federal government, partners and patients. This was achieved through meaningful, real reductions in total costs of care. That equates to a cumulative savings of nearly $75 million for Medicare in the last three years – for both patients and the program, with savings in 2024 nearly doubling the savings produced in the two years prior.

ACOs are value-based models which are predicated on the triple aim: to improve quality, experience and affordability to the benefit of the overall health of communities. Health systems, independent physician groups and others oversee improvements in patients’ access to quality care, enhance the coordination of their care and manage their chronic conditions. Coordinated care makes it easier for patients to receive the right care at the right time with a goal to avoid unnecessary variation in care. Medicare rewards ACOs who provide higher quality care at a more affordable cost by sharing in the savings they achieve for the Medicare Program.

”Our Medicare ACO has demonstrated years of clinical quality improvements through the focus we’ve placed on evidence-based care, preventive screening and wellness and improved access to care for our patients,” said Dr. David Gasperack, senior vice president, WellSpan Primary Care and Population Health. “Our exceptional patient experience scores reflect this, and we’re unwavering in our commitment to providing outstanding patient care and stewardship of Medicare resources for the long term.”