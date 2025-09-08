Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Announces Grand Olive Rose Opening with the Hydroxytyrosol NO MAKEUP Premier Launched by Olive Tree People at New York Fashion Week

SANTA MONICA, CA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCID: OLVI) today announced the grand Olive Rose opening with the hydroxytyrosol NO MAKEUP premiere launched by its Olive Tree People Inc. subsidiary at New York Fashion Week on September 12-15, 2025.

In November 2024, Olive Tree People Inc. introduced the world's first hydroxytyrosol NO MAKEUP with its new brand, Olive Rose, and has been working on developing other unique products based on hydroxytyrosol.

Olive Tree People and Olive Rose will be represented at New York Fashion Week with a whole collection of unique new products. Seventy-five waterless beauty makeup artists, led by celebrity makeup artist, Luis Casco, will be there to give over 150 models the perfect “Olive Rose Glow” look.

In addition to Olive Rose, Olive Tree People will be represented by its other brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, and will provide a glow-from-within with the drinkable skincare products I70, I66, and I01, through cocktails and mocktails at the Olive Tree People bar.

The entire Olive Rose collection will be presented to nearly 70,000 waterless beauty consultants in the U.S. and Canada at the North America Convention in Los Angeles on October 4, 2025, and the consultants will be trained in Waterless Beauty Make-up Artist Masterclasses before the products are made available to all customers in November.

The following products are included in the new Olive Rose Hydroxytyrosol NO MAKEUP Collection: 14 shades of Hydroxytyrosol Skin Tint Serum, 8 x Hydroxytyrosol Blushes, 4 x Hydroxytyrosol Contour, 16 shades of Hydroxytyrosol Concealer, Hydroxytyrosol Mascara, Hydroxytyrosol Eye Shadow, 2 x Hydroxytyrosol Lip Butter, Hydroxytyrosol Primer, Hydroxytyrosol Setting Spray.

The exciting journey into holistic beauty began many years ago with our “ancient and original tree” OLIVEDA. Our “trees,” LA Dope , which has its roots in Los Angeles, and OLIVE re:connected to Nature, are also part of the family as are our youngest “trees,” Olive Mush and Olive Rose, which completely redefine holistic beauty under the umbrella of Olive Tree People. They are all connected by a shared commitment to holistic beauty, or, as we at Olive Tree People say: From Tree to Beauty.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as OLIVE re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.