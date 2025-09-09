Live Streaming Market Size to Surpass USD 600.12 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Interactive and Immersive Content | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Live Streaming Market was USD 113.21 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 600.12 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.28% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

Live Streaming Market Accelerates with Rising Internet Penetration and Smartphone Adoption.

The live streaming market is experiencing rapid expansion, primarily fueled by a combination of technological innovation and shifting consumer preferences. Rising internet penetration and widespread smartphone adoption remain the foundation of growth, with platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok reaching billions of users daily. According to TRAI’s 2024–25 performance report, India alone recorded 969.10 million internet subscribers as of March 2025, reflecting the profound role of connectivity in shaping digital consumption patterns. Broadband subscriptions also rose to 944.12 million, demonstrating steady momentum toward high-speed internet access.





The U.S. market illustrates these trends clearly, with live streaming valued at USD 38.14 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 161.86 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 22.93%. Factors such as high-speed internet availability, OTT platform expansion, and a thriving e-sports ecosystem continue to drive adoption. Additionally, live commerce and influencer-led broadcasts are fueling growth, transforming live streaming into an indispensable component of digital-first strategies.

Live Streaming Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 113.21 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 600.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 23.28% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Platforms, Services)

• By Type (Audio Streaming, Video Streaming)

• By Revenue Model (Ad-Supported, Subscription-Based, Pay-Per-View)

• By End-use (Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Education & Professional, Sports, News & Events, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The Platforms segment dominated the market with a 65% revenue share in 2024, owing to the central role of platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch in hosting and monetizing content. Their ability to provide scalable infrastructure and a wide reach ensures their dominance. Meanwhile, the Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.98% as businesses and educational institutions seek professional-grade solutions, such as analytics, cloud streaming, and moderation tools.

By Type

The Video Streaming segment led with a 72% share in 2024. The proliferation of smartphones, smart TVs, and 5G-enabled devices has propelled video consumption across gaming, sports, and entertainment. Conversely, the Audio Streaming segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.28% due to the rising demand for podcasts, real-time radio, and creator-driven spoken content.

By End-Use Industries

The Gaming segment captured 39% of total revenue in 2024, fueled by the explosion of eSports and multiplayer game streaming. Platforms, such as Twitch and YouTube Gaming continue to thrive as cultural hubs for gamers and creators. On the other hand, the Education & Professional segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 26.78%, driven by virtual learning, professional training, and enterprise-level live content delivery.

By Revenue Model

The Ad-Supported segment held the largest share of 49% in 2024 due to its accessibility and mass appeal. This model attracts advertisers to highly engaged audiences on free platforms, particularly in gaming and entertainment. The Subscription-Based model is poised for strong growth at a CAGR of 25.08%, as consumers increasingly value exclusive, premium, and ad-free experiences.

North America Dominates Live Streaming Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region Through 2032

North America led the live streaming market with a 39% revenue share in 2024, supported by advanced digital infrastructure, strong internet penetration, and early adoption of streaming technologies. The U.S. continues to dominate within the region due to its expansive content ecosystem, robust OTT industry, and strong consumer demand for interactive entertainment.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.23% over 2025-2032, driven by rapid smartphone adoption and a mobile-first population. China leads the region with its massive user base, thriving platform ecosystem, and high mobile penetration, while India and Southeast Asian nations are experiencing surging demand in gaming and education.

Europe also demonstrates strong momentum, backed by high broadband penetration and rising consumer interest in interactive digital experiences. The U.K. leads regional growth, supported by advanced broadband infrastructure and a strong consumer appetite for premium and live-first content.

Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are emerging as high-potential markets. Growth in these regions is powered by increasing smartphone penetration, improving internet connectivity, and youth-driven adoption of mobile-first platforms. Social media integration and creator-driven models further accelerate opportunities in these markets.

Recent Developments:

2025: Twitch Interactive, Inc. introduced vertical livestreams in portrait mode, open beta 2K (1440p) streaming for partners and affiliates, and new features including “Combos,” gift sub promotions, clippable reactions, and enhanced moderator tools.

Twitch Interactive, Inc. introduced vertical livestreams in portrait mode, open beta 2K (1440p) streaming for partners and affiliates, and new features including “Combos,” gift sub promotions, clippable reactions, and enhanced moderator tools. 2024: Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched Media Quality Aware Resiliency (MQAR), which links CloudFront and AWS Media Services to dynamically select origin regions based on video quality, ensuring uninterrupted and high-quality stream delivery.

