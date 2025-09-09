GEN Korean BBQ Opens 5th and 6th Locations in South Korea

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, today announced the grand opening of two international locations in South Korea.

“We are proud to announce the launch of two additional international locations in Wiyre, South Korea, one GEN location and one KAN Sushi, expanding our footprint to a total of six international locations,” said David Kim, Chairman and CEO of GEN. “Empowered by the success of previous locations, the expansion into two additional sites represents a key development for GEN, underscoring our commitment to establishing a strong presence in the South Korean market.”



For more information or to find a GEN Korean BBQ near you, visit:

www.genkoreanbbq.com/locations

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

​​GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to 56 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas V. Croal

1-562-356-9929

investor@genbbqoffice.com