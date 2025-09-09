AssetMark Appoints Alyson Tucci as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Corporate Development

CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth management platform for independent financial advisors, today announced the appointment of Alyson Tucci as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Corporate Development. Tucci will report to Chairman and Group CEO Lou Maiuri and be based in Charlotte, North Carolina, AssetMark’s newly designated East Coast hub.

Tucci’s appointment is part of AssetMark’s broader strategy to accelerate growth, deepen advisor engagement, and expand into new channels. In this newly created role, she will align AssetMark’s corporate strategy and development efforts to drive growth and deliver greater value to advisors. She will oversee corporate strategic priorities, manage M&A activities to strengthen the firm’s offerings, and drive the strategy to accelerate AssetMark’s expansion in the RIA channel and private markets—all with a focus on helping advisors thrive.

“Alyson’s appointment reflects our commitment to building the leadership capacity needed to execute with speed and precision,” said Lou Maiuri, Chairman and Group CEO of AssetMark. “Her deep experience in wealth management and strategic consulting will be invaluable as we scale our platform, strengthen our advisor relationships, and deliver on our bold growth ambitions.”

Tucci joins AssetMark from Alvarez & Marsal, where she served as Director in the Financial Services Industry Group, specializing in strategic partnerships and business management. Her career also includes leadership roles at JP Morgan’s RIA Wealth Management division, and she brings nearly 20 years of experience across investment banking, consulting, and corporate strategy. She is also the host of Barron’s Advisor The Way Forward podcast, where she highlights emerging advisor voices and shares insights on career advancement and impact.

Her appointment builds on AssetMark’s recent strategic moves, including the addition of Phill Rogerson as SVP and Head of the RIA Channel, the company’s $10 million investment in Charlotte to create 252 new jobs and a new East Coast hub, and its planned expansion into private markets. Together, these steps reflect AssetMark’s focused expansion and commitment to delivering greater value to advisors through enhanced leadership, regional presence, and channel growth.

With four primary office hubs in Concord (headquarters), Phoenix, Chicago, and Charlotte, AssetMark continues to build a coast-to-coast footprint to serve advisors with excellence wherever they are.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,100 employees and serves more than 10,500 financial advisors and 318,000 investor households. As of June 30, 2025, the firm had over $148 billion in platform assets. AssetMark is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, visit www.assetmark.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

