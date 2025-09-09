American Oncology Network and Low Country Cancer Care Welcome Dr. Anton Juncaj

Medical oncologist joins Low Country Cancer Care’s physician team

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices, and its partner practice, Low Country Cancer Care, are pleased to welcome medical oncologist Anton Juncaj, DO, to the physician care team. He will work alongside Dr. George Negrea, Jennifer Yannucci, Haven Caldwell, and Stephen Tiley.





Dr. Juncaj earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine and a Master of Arts in medical sciences from Boston University School of Medicine Graduate Medical Sciences. He completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship training in oncology and hematology at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Michigan. He has experience treating a wide range of solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, and benign hematologic conditions.

“I am honored to join the physician team at Low Country Cancer Care,” said Dr. Juncaj. “The practice has built a strong reputation for innovative, patient-centered care, and its commitment to excellence closely aligns with my own approach to medicine. I look forward to caring for LCCC patients.”

The Low Country Cancer Care team now includes five medical oncologists providing high quality care with state-of-the-art technology and the latest advances in clinical research and therapies across five locations in Georgia and South Carolina. The practice is dedicated to delivering innovative cancer care rooted in evidence-based medicine and a holistic approach. Patients have access to a full spectrum of services for diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and ongoing support close to home, eliminating the need for long-distance travel.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Juncaj to Low Country Cancer Care,” shared medical oncologist Jennifer Yannucci, MD. “His knowledge and commitment to delivering compassionate, personalized care will enhance our team’s ability to offer patients the very best treatment options. We look forward to collaborating with him.”

“On behalf of AON, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Juncaj to Low Country Cancer Care and the network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “His impressive training and patient-first philosophy make him an excellent fit for our community practices. I am confident that both patients and colleagues will benefit greatly from his skills and dedication.”

Dr. Juncaj will accept patients at the Statesboro clinic on Mondays and Wednesdays and the Savannah clinic on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

For more information about American Oncology Network, visit AONcology.com. For more information about Low Country Cancer Care, visit lcccsav.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

About Low Country Cancer Care

Low Country Cancer Care (LCCC) is a specialized practice devoted to the care of people with cancer and blood disorders as well as the prevention and eradication of these types of diseases. LCCC combines patient care, prevention, education, and research to benefit Georgia and South Carolina cancer patients. LCCC provides advanced treatment and world-class medicine in a warm, compassionate, and personalized environment. LCCC’s experienced and highly trained team is dedicated to providing high-quality diagnosis, treatment, and care with a human touch. Learn more at lcccsav.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12a8c23a-a54e-4c0f-bbce-3f2d1e28e31c