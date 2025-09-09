CHA Acquires Indiana-based Midwestern Engineers, Inc.

ALBANY, N.Y. and LOOGOOTEE, Ind., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHA announced today it has acquired Midwestern Engineers, Inc., an Indiana-based engineering firm with a long-established reputation for delivering critical water, wastewater, stormwater, and survey solutions across Indiana. Headquartered in Loogootee with offices in Indianapolis and Santa Claus, Midwestern brings a team of 45 technical experts with deep expertise in water resources to CHA. Midwestern perfectly complements CHA’s 100 employees in Indianapolis and Evansville currently providing water, wastewater, transportation, aviation engineering, and environmental services.

“The addition of Midwestern Engineers to CHA creates a powerhouse of water expertise and local insight throughout the Hoosier state and beyond,” said Jim Stephenson, CEO of CHA Holdings, Inc. “Together, we’ll be better able to serve our clients and communities as they face challenges related to delivering clean water and managing wastewater and stormwater. This acquisition is a continuation of our growth strategy to establish CHA as a leading national provider of integrated critical infrastructure solutions and builds on the long history of both firms to deliver greater value to clients and expanded career opportunities for employees.”

“We are excited to join CHA,” said Mark Sullivan, P.E., Midwestern Engineers’ Chief Executive Officer. “For over six decades, Midwestern has been committed to improving infrastructure that enhances the quality of life in the communities we serve. Our partnership with CHA allows us to continue that mission with even greater reach and resources. Together with CHA, we’ll deliver innovative, fundable, and environmentally responsible solutions while maintaining the trusted relationships and local presence our clients value most.”

“MEI has long stood as a pillar of our communities, built on a foundation of dedication, integrity, and local pride. This next chapter marks an exciting evolution—one that brings expanded resources, enhanced capabilities, and long-term stability,” said Alan Burch, PE, Midwestern’s CFO. “It’s a meaningful step forward for everyone who’s contributed to our journey.”

“The demand for cutting-edge water services continues to grow, particularly in the rural heartland, where there’s a high demand for better infrastructure, planning, and management. The joining of CHA and Midwestern puts us in a strong position to meet that demand and support our clients’ evolving needs,” said Phil Stevens, CHA Infrastructure Sector President.

Effective immediately, Midwestern Engineers, Inc. will rebrand as Midwestern Engineers, Inc., A CHA Company. The acquisition adds to CHA’s staff of over 2,000 professionals across more than 55 offices from Canada to Florida to California. This is CHA’s second acquisition in 2025.

Stambaugh Ness served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Midwestern Engineers, Inc.

About CHA

CHA is an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced services to public, private, and institutional clients. We are focused on delivering sustainable, integrated solutions to the world's most challenging infrastructure projects across energy infrastructure, transportation, water, and other critical commercial and industrial end-markets. CHA was ranked the 63rd largest engineering firm in the U.S. in 2025 by ENR, with over 2,000 employees and 55 offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. CHA is a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management. Please visit www.chasolutions.com .

About Midwestern Engineers, Inc.

Midwestern Engineers, Inc., founded in 1959, provides water, wastewater, stormwater, and survey solutions in the heartland of the U.S. It has deep roots and long-standing client relationships across Indiana. Midwestern’s core services include civil, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering. Headquartered in Loogootee, with offices in Indianapolis and Santa Claus, it is a leader in bringing quality drinking water to rural Indiana. For more information about Midwestern, please visit www.midwesterneng.com.