Century Communities Partners with Acres.com to Power Nationwide Land Acquisition

Fayetteville, Ark., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com , the complete land intelligence platform, announced a new partnership with Century Communities , a top 10 home builder and one of the fastest-growing in the nation. The partnership equips Century’s corporate and regional land teams with Acres’ suite of land data and analysis tools to improve efficiency and decision-making across its U.S. footprint.

Century Communities selected Acres to address challenges with data accuracy, reporting consistency, and efficiency in land due diligence. By centralizing parcel ownership, zoning, and environmental insights in one platform, Acres enables Century’s teams to more quickly evaluate properties, eliminate unsuitable sites, and present data-backed sales comps to sellers.

“We are always looking for ways to strengthen our land acquisition strategy and empower our teams with tools that improve decision-making,” said Scott Hair, Regional Corporate Director of Land at Century Communities. “Acres helps us streamline workflows and ensure data consistency across divisions, allowing us to better serve our homebuyers and communities.”

With Acres, Century Communities can standardize and customize land review reports, enhance collaboration across corporate and regional levels, and accelerate site selection processes. The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward technology-driven land acquisition and portfolio management.

“Century Communities is among the most innovative builders in the country, and their investment in technology underscores the importance of efficiency and accuracy in land acquisition,” said Carter Malloy, CEO of Acres.com. “We’re proud to partner with their trusted team to power a nationwide rollout of land intelligence.”

This announcement adds to Acres’ momentum with enterprise homebuilders and developers seeking comprehensive land solutions that improve speed, accuracy, and collaboration in acquisition decisions.

About Acres

Acres.com is a land data and mapping platform built to make America’s largest asset easy to understand. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit www.acres.com to learn more.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, consistently ranking among the top 10 U.S. homebuilders by total closings. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including land acquisition, development, and construction, and is recognized for its dedication to building high-quality homes across its national footprint. Learn more at www.centurycommunities.com.