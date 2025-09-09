HYCU® R-Cloud™ is First Backup and Data Protection Platform to Extend Coverage to More than 90 Workloads in On-Prem, Public Cloud, and SaaS

Boston, Massachusetts, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced a major expansion to the HYCU R-Cloud™ Platform. With new support for Microsoft Hyper-V, Citrix XenServer, Azure Blob Storage, Box, Microsoft Planner and more workloads, HYCU now delivers protection to over 90 workloads, including virtual machines (VMs), file shares, IaaS, DBaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and emerging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) workloads. All managed through a single, global view.

Legacy backup vendors stitched portfolios through acquisitions and a patchwork of disjointed managed storage products, not a real platform, leaving IT to run multiple backup tools across on-premises, multi-cloud, and SaaS while silos persist, and workloads stay exposed. HYCU replaces that sprawl with one platform that expands coverage across the entire data estate so you can retire point solutions and give admins a single global view to set policy, SLAs, and reporting. The result is fewer tools, no storage or management silos, consistent recovery, and lower risk.

“Enterprises of all sizes are done with piecing together fragmented backup and data protection stacks,” said Simon Taylor, CEO and Founder of HYCU. “Now, with HYCU R-Cloud, we’re giving IT teams a true platform, one interface, one policy framework, one consistent experience, to protect data wherever it lives. Our latest release delivers breadth and simplicity that the industry has been chasing for years.”

Addressing Backup Fatigue Head-On

With this new series of updates to the R-Cloud Platform, HYCU introduces:

One Management View for Everything: customers can now manage over 90+ integrations across on-prem, hybrid, and cloud workloads from one interface. Whether protecting VMs, file shares, SaaS apps, cloud databases, or AI workloads, HYCU provides a single platform with consistent policies, automation, and controls.

New Hypervisor Coverage: Agentless support for Microsoft Hyper-V and early access support for Citrix XenServer, joining existing support for VMware, Nutanix, Azure Local (formerly Azure Stack HCI) and Dell PowerScale.

New Cloud Services: Native protection for Azure SQL and Azure Blob Storage, alongside existing coverage for AWS and Google Cloud.

New SaaS Applications: Support for Microsoft Planner, Box and iManage Cloud now available on the HYCU Marketplace, along with expanded offline recovery for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, and GitHub.

HYCU R-Shield™ Scanner Enhancements: Additional support for scanning, anomaly detection, and threat detection. R-Shield now includes real-time backup health insights, SLA compliance, and built-in malware scanning and anomaly detection, giving teams confidence that data is protected and uncompromised.

Policy-Driven Cyber Resilience: Cyber resilience is no longer a separate workflow. With R-Shield embedded into HYCU’s Unified Policy Engine, customers can now set RPOs, RTOs, validation, replication, and threat detection, all from a single policy.

Simplified multi-site management: Dell customers with multisite and multi-copy backups can streamline management with HYCU’s support for Dell PowerProtect Data Domain Managed File Replication (MFR). This delivers a single control plane for backup, recovery, and replication workflows for faster, lower-cost data movement across both on-prem and cloud-based Data Domain solutions.

Join the Launch Webinar: Stop Wasting Time On Backups: Automate, Protect, And Simplify

To support the launch of the latest updates to HYCU R-Cloud, HYCU is hosting a webinar to showcase how automation and unified backup management can eliminate unnecessary complexity and free up valuable IT time.

Webinar:

Date: Sept. 10, 2025

Time: 10am ET / 4pm CET

Speakers: Andy Fernandez, Sathya Sankaran, Shiva Raja

Register Here

For more information on HYCU, visit www.hycu.com

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the#1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

