Counterpart Health Launches Integrated Scribing, Supercharging Counterpart Assistant with Smarter, Seamless Scribing Built for Value-Based Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counterpart Health, Inc. (“Counterpart”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”) and a leading AI‑powered physician‑enablement platform, today announced a major upgrade to Counterpart Assistant (CA): the launch of its fully integrated ambient scribing solution. With this release, CA just got smarter, turning every visit into a seamless, conversational experience that delivers better care with less effort. The capability will be available to all eligible physicians using CA, bringing enterprise-grade technology to every practice, including small independent offices where such tools are often out of reach.

Unlike standalone scribing tools, CA’s integrated solution is embedded directly into its value-based care platform, extending the same workflow that already empowers early diagnosis, care gap closure, and better clinical outcomes. Scribing alone is helpful in reducing documentation burden, but CA’s integrated solution goes further, strengthening CA’s ability to support clinicians in producing high-quality care outcomes.

CA’s scribing solution listens, learns, and works in real time. Powered by advanced AI, it generates a summary of available audio, surfaces insights in real time, and integrates seamlessly into the visit workflow. Physicians stay focused on patients, not administrative burden; patients benefit from more engaged visits and stronger relationships with their physicians. The desktop- and mobile-optimized experience supports multilingual conversations, letting clinicians use their phone, tablet, or computer microphone to capture visit dialogue and deliver patient-centered care in any setting.

“Our goal has always been to deliver clinical insights directly into the physician’s workflow, supporting better care and making every encounter more seamless,” said Conrad Wai, CEO of Counterpart Health. “By bringing scribing into value-based care, we are enabling clinicians to focus on managing care, rather than keeping up with documentation.”

Clover Health is providing this new capability at no cost to all clinicians using CA within its network, underscoring the company’s commitment to empowering physicians and elevating patient care.

“As an independent PCP, balancing patient care with extensive documentation demands is a daily challenge,” said Dr. Quinones, a Family Medicine doctor and early adopter of CA’s scribing solution. “The ambient scribe integrated into CA has tremendously saved me time, reduced my documentation burden, and diminished feelings of burnout. It allows me to focus more on what matters most — my patients."

The launch of CA scribing is part of a continuing wave of next-generation AI features that further enhance the physician experience and value-based care, setting a new standard for how clinicians and technology work together to deliver better care and continuing to prove that technology should work for physicians, not the other way around.

About Counterpart Health

Counterpart Health , a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI-powered physician enablement platform transforming care delivery. Born out of Clover Health as Clover Assistant, Counterpart Health’s flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, provides clinically intuitive insights that help clinicians better manage chronic conditions and deliver high-quality care. Counterpart Health extends this powerful data-driven technology platform beyond Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan, bringing its benefits to a wider audience to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs nationwide. Several published studies demonstrate the technology’s impact on Diabetes , Chronic Kidney Disease , Congestive Heart Failure , and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease management, and Clinical Quality .

