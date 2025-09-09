Helport AI Launches HelportGo App

SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services, today announced the launch of HelportGo, its flagship mobile application designed to improve productivity for on-the-go professionals.

With HelportGo, Helport AI extends its enterprise-grade AI capabilities directly to individual users on demand, aiming to offer immediate, transformative call assistance to facilitate conversion of conversation into structured, actionable business intelligence.

This launch marks a significant milestone in Helport AI’s strategic expansion beyond enterprise clients, solidifying the Company’s position at the intersection of mobile, artificial intelligence, and professional enablement.

A Next-Generation AI Call Assistant for Mobile Professionals

HelportGo is designed to address the critical productivity needs of mobile-first professionals across industries such as real estate, mortgage secured lending, insurance, and consulting. The application delivers a comprehensive suite of AI-driven client service and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) features, including:

In-App Calling with AI Capture : AI-assisted live recording and transcription of calls made directly from user’s mobile number.

: AI-assisted live recording and transcription of calls made directly from user’s mobile number. Automatic Multi-Modal Summarization : Summarize phone, in-person, or virtual meetings with no integration required.

: Summarize phone, in-person, or virtual meetings with no integration required. CRM Integration and Insight Syncing: Smart client tagging, lead profiling, and real-time insight capture that feed seamlessly into CRM systems.





By eliminating the need for manual note-taking and post-call administration, HelportGo aims to reduce burdensome follow-up work, helping professionals stay focused, responsive, and organized.

Intelligence Tailored to the User’s Industry

HelportGo includes purpose-built, plug-and-play templates, each tailored to verticals such as real estate, insurance, and financial services. For professionals outside these sectors, HelportGo offers a flexible “Build Your Own” workflow engine, enabling full customization of business insight capture, analysis, and application.

“With HelportGo, we hope to put a personal assistant in the pocket of every professional—always on, always creating value,” said Guanghai Li, Chief Executive Officer of Helport AI.

“We’re striving to not just save time but reshape the economics of client communication by instantly turning every customer interaction into actionable, logged intelligence,” added Hiu-Yu Vanessa Chan, Chief Commercial Officer.

Now Available on iOS – Android Coming Soon

HelportGo is now available on the App Store, with Android availability scheduled for release soon. This product represents a major step in Helport AI’s mission to bring enterprise-grade intelligence to individual professionals, helping reshape how modern work gets done.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services. Its flagship product, AI Assist, acts as a real-time co-pilot for customer contact teams, delivering smart guidance and tools to drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. The Company’s mission is to empower everyone to work like an expert—using AI to elevate, not replace, human capability. Learn more at www.helport.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, Helport AI’s business strategies, expansion plans, and anticipated results. These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

