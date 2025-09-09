Resemble AI Launches Generative AI Voice-Based Deepfake Simulation Platform, Available to the Public Sector Through Carahsoft

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resemble AI, a leader in generative deep learning voice technology, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the launch of Resemble AI’s Gen AI-based simulation platform, designed to help organizations proactively test and strengthen defenses against AI-powered voice phishing, voice identity fraud and social engineering. As Resemble AI’s Master Government Aggregator®, Carahsoft will bring the advanced platform to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Resemble AI’s unique platform utilizes hyper-realistic simulations to illustrate how deepfake attacks unfold in the real world. The system runs voice phishing scenarios for employees, such as a spoofed customer call asking for passwords, and tracks how employees respond. Each employee is assigned a risk score, with team and organization-level analytics flagging high-risk behaviors and blind spots.

“Today’s attackers aren’t playing by the old rules. They’re using modern, sophisticated tactics and cloned voices to manipulate employees in real time,” said Saqib Muhammad, COO at Resemble AI. “Our platform enables companies to test how attacks would play out inside their walls and who is at most risk. It’s been purposefully developed for employees to learn through training on how to recognize deepfakes.”

Resemble’s simulation platform is powered by its proprietary AI voice models and real-time LLM integration, enabling realistic and adaptive conversations. Scenarios are delivered through phone calls, WhatsApp messages and email, allowing security teams to simulate full attack chains across multiple channels.

Organizations using Resemble AI report up to a 90% reduction in successful attacks after implementing the platform. Resemble’s simulation platform provides several key features, including:

Real time voice cloning from just five seconds of audio.

from just five seconds of audio. Agentic AI that handles objections and maintains context.

that handles objections and maintains context. Adaptive difficulty based on employee performance.

based on employee performance. Policy-based AI risk scores per department, which highlight where targeted training or safeguards are most needed.

which highlight where targeted training or safeguards are most needed. Compliance reporting for internal security teams.



“Resemble AI’s platform equips agencies with critical tools and training, decreasing the risk of deepfake attacks,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “Resemble’s simulation platform provides agencies with a crucial protection layer and the ability to pinpoint organizational risks. We look forward to working with Resemble AI and our reseller partners to bring its innovative deepfake detection and security awareness training platform to the Public Sector.”

According to Resemble AI’s deepfake incident database , reported fraud tied to deepfake attacks has exceeded $2.6 billion globally. In these sectors, frontline workers are expected to answer every call and navigate sensitive situations, making them disproportionately vulnerable to voice-based deepfake attacks. Resemble’s solution provides a lightweight, scalable way to train these teams without pulling them away from the job. The company’s simulations are active, dynamic and tailored to real-world conditions, providing a highly accurate measure of organizational readiness in the face of fast-evolving threats.

Resemble AI’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 921-4160 or Resemble.AI@carahsoft.com. Explore Resemble AI’s solutions here.

About Resemble AI

Resemble AI is a leader in secure, ethical voice AI. Its platform is built on a foundation of explicit consent and active misuse prevention, ensuring voice cloning only happens with authorized permission. Resemble AI employs advanced security tools like Resemblyzer for speaker identification, Resemble Detect to identify AI-generated voices, actively combating misuse and deepfakes, and Resemble Watermark, which embeds inaudible watermarks into AI-generated audio for traceability and authenticity verification. The company is committed to preventing misuse of its AI-powered voice generation technology, strictly prohibiting its use for hate speech, discrimination, libel, terrorism, violence, exploitation of children, unsolicited communications, and any form of deception. To learn more about Resemble AI and its commitment to secure and ethical voice AI, visit https://www.resemble.ai .

Contact

Saqib Muhammad

(408) 940-5356

saqib@resemble.ai

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators, and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com