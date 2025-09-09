SANS Institute and GIAC Launch AI-Focused Cybersecurity Certifications to Meet Accelerating Demand for Validated, Role-Based Skills

Bethesda, MD, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SANS Institute and GIAC today announced a new category of AI-focused cybersecurity certifications, expanding their innovation and leadership in skills validation for cybersecurity practitioners working with GenAI, automation, and machine learning systems. The announcement comes amid surging demand for verified expertise in securing AI pipelines, protecting LLMs, and operationalizing AI across red, blue, and purple teams.

SANS Institute and GIAC will deliver four fully AI-focused certifications by the end of 2026, covering key topics including offensive AI, red team automation, model integrity, and AI-driven operations. These certifications, mapped to courses like SEC535: Offensive AI - Attack Tools and Techniques, SEC545: GenAI and LLM Application Security, SEC595: Applied Data Science and AI/Machine Learning for Cybersecurity Professionals, and SEC598: Automate Security with Generative AI, are designed to equip teams with practical, role-specific skills for securing advanced systems in production and under active threat.

“SANS courses already meet the demands of real-world AI implementation,” said Jeremy Rabson, Director of Content and Certifications at SANS Institute. “With more than 30 courses and multiple certifications that already include AI-specific tasks and lab exercises, and with four new certifications dedicated entirely to AI security, we are empowering practitioners and teams to build competence with confidence.”

The new AI-focused GIAC cybersecurity certifications also reflect rising urgency from hiring managers, governmental agencies, and security leaders to verify the specific, hands-on capabilities needed to secure and defend AI-driven infrastructure.

“As organizations adopt AI, their risk profiles change fast,” added Rabson. “These certifications give teams and leaders a clear signal of readiness. They show not just that someone understands AI, but that they can actually secure it.”

All new GIAC certifications are built around live lab environments, hands-on testing, and adversary-informed validation to ensure they reflect modern threat models. They are also designed to support governmental initiatives such as America’s AI Action Plan and DoD 8140 job role mapping, providing both technical relevance and programmatic justification.

Additionally, the new SANS AI Career Framework outlines the workforce transformation already underway, defining emerging roles across technical and strategic domains. These include AI SOC Orchestrator, AI Incident Response Orchestrator, AI Governance Lead, and Quantum-AI Security Specialist. Each role is mapped to practical challenges facing enterprises today and directly aligned with SANS training that builds the skills employers need for their workforce.

Certification timelines, training availability, and registration information are live at sans.org/ai.