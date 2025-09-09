Finacity Facilitates $30 Million Receivables-Based Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility for Hornblower Group Inc. with Synovus Bank

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation, a White Oak Global Advisors company, announced the successful closing of a $30 million senior secured revolving credit facility for Hornblower Group Inc., a leading global provider of tourism experiences and transportation services with a focus on maritime cruising activities. Finacity provided structuring and execution support throughout the closing process and is responsible for the ongoing program administration and reporting. Synovus served as the lender and facility agent.

Dave McGinnis, CFO of Hornblower, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Synovus and Finacity on this new credit facility, which enhances our financial flexibility and supports Hornblower’s ongoing investments in our fleet, guest experiences, and long-term growth strategy.”

Steven Safirstein, director of asset-based lending, specialty finance division at Synovus, said, "We are very excited to work with both the Finacity and Hornblower teams and provide access to flexible capital to support Hornblower’s growth and strategic initiatives."

About Hornblower

Hornblower Group is the global leader in world-class experiences and transportation, dating back nearly 100 years. Hornblower provides ferry transportation, cruises, events, and other sightseeing and water transportation services, among others. Today, the company’s footprint covers over 10 countries, over 50 U.S. cities, and serves more than 20 million guests annually. For more information on Hornblower’s business, please visit www.hornblowercorp.com.

About Synovus

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services, including wealth services, treasury management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. Learn more about Synovus at synovus.com.

About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity also facilitates off-balance sheet securitizations under both US GAAP and IFRS, the latter through investments and services from its subsidiary, Finacity Asset Management. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.Finacity.com.

