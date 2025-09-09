Shell Yeah! Fazoli’s Serves Up Fan-Favorite Stuffed Shells for a Limited Time

Iconic Italian Chain Welcomes Returning Pasta Specials Stuffed with Flavor and Starting at $5.99

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s , America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc. , is dishing out Italian comfort classics with the return of its Stuffed Shells Menu, available for a limited time at participating locations, all at an unbeatable value. From Sept. 9 through Feb. 2, guests can dig into three indulgent pasta dishes, each stuffed with flavor and baked to perfection, alongside Fazolis’ unlimited, signature breadsticks when dining

Starting at just $5.99, the returning lineup includes three signature recipes made with rich, cheesy fillings, hearty pasta, and mouthwatering toppings, including the option to add shrimp to any entrée for just $3.00:

Baked Fettuccine & Stuffed Shell Duo – A match made in pasta heaven; a half-portion of Baked Fettuccine paired with a jumbo pasta shell stuffed with rich Italian cheeses and topped with a savory meat sauce.

Four Cheese Stuffed Shells – Three jumbo pasta shells loaded with a blend of Parmesan, Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Romano cheeses, topped with Alfredo sauce and an all-new bold and flavorful Marinara, baked with Mozzarella and Provolone and finished with crispy Parmesan Panko Breadcrumbs.

Garlic Shrimp Stuffed Shells – 12 tender shrimp simmered in a Roasted Garlic Marinara sauce, served over three cheese-filled jumbo pasta shells, baked with Mozzarella and Provolone and topped with crispy Parmesan Panko Breadcrumbs.

Fazoli’s is also debuting its new Warm Italian Donuts – because no Italian feast is complete without dessert. Dough fried until perfectly crisp, each donut is fluffy on the inside and dusted with powdered sugar, served with a choice of rich Ghirardelli chocolate or sweet strawberry dipping sauce.

“Back by popular demand, we couldn't be more excited for our fan-favorite Stuffed Shells to make their return to our menu,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “With rich, flavorful sauces, including the introduction of our bold new marinara sauce, these classics deliver the perfect comfort food for the season, all while providing the same value and quality that our guests expect.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited, signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

For more information on Fazoli’s, visit www.fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's franchises and operates over 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza, and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com .