Fatburger Expands Florida Footprint with New Rockledge Location

Hollywood-Born Burger Chain Brings West Coast Flavor to Florida’s Space Coast

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-American chain Fatburger, owned by FAT Brands, is continuing its growth across Florida with the official opening of a new location in Rockledge. Located at 2115 Viera Blvd, Unit #108, the restaurant marks the brand’s fourth location in the state, further strengthening its presence along the East Coast.



The restaurant is operated in partnership with franchisee Whole Factor Inc. and is part of a 40-unit development agreement to grow the brand in Florida over the next several years. The Rockledge location will build on recent expansion in key markets, including Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville.



“Opening our Rockledge location is a proud milestone for our team and showcases the work behind bringing the brand to life in Florida,” said Spike Singh, Owner of Whole Factor Inc. “We remain focused on delivering an outstanding guest experience, along with irresistible burgers, shakes and fries for every fan who walks through our doors.”

Recognized as a Hollywood-favorite, Fatburger has built its reputation on grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers, which can be customized with signature toppings including bacon, eggs, chili, and onion rings. To commemorate the new restaurant, Fatburger is hosting a grand opening celebration on May 30 with free drinks all day with any purchase.

The new Rockledge Fatburger is located at 2115 Viera Blvd, Unit #108, Rockledge, FL 32955. For more information on Fatburger, visit www.fatburger.com.

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About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (OTCMKTS: FATAQ) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,200 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant chain serving big, juicy, made-to-order burgers. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger remains dedicated to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™. For more information, visit www.fatburger.com.

About Whole Factor Inc.

Whole Factor Inc. is a Florida-based franchise group operating multiple Fatburger locations across the state, including restaurants in Celebration, Riverview, and Orange Park, with additional locations in development. As part of a 40-unit development agreement with FAT Brands, Whole Factor Inc. is committed to bringing quality dining and meaningful employment opportunities to communities throughout Florida.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com