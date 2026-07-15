Fazoli’s Opens First Location in Puerto Rico

Fast, Fresh and Friendly Dining Arrives in Bayamon

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s, the beloved Italian chain owned by FAT Brands, has officially made its debut in Puerto Rico in Bayamon. The new location, situated in the River Town Plaza, marks the first location to open on the island, with additional units slated for the coming years.

“We are thrilled to officially open the doors of our first location in Puerto Rico,” said Tim Kimmel, President of Fazoli’s. “We see significant whitespace in the market for quick-service Italian and are confident that our brand—built on premium food, value, and convenience—will thrive as we expand across the island in the years ahead.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited hot breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

For more information, visit Fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically develops and grows fast casual, quick-service, and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently operates 13 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Great American Cookies, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Fazoli's

For over 35 years, Fazoli’s has been the go-to spot for Italian dining, offering an inviting atmosphere and convenient drive-thru experience, where families and friends can come together and ‘Break Breadsticks with Us.' Fazoli's owns and operates approximately 200 restaurants in 26 states, and prides itself on serving handcrafted Italian dishes at a great value, including its signature, craveable, unlimited breadsticks, freshly prepared pasta entrees, salads, pizza, and desserts. For more information, visit www.fazolis.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com



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