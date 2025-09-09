Nu-BAKE from RIBUS Provides a Clean Label Path as Regulations Tighten and Consumer Demand Grows

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As new food labeling laws take effect in Texas, and other states consider similar action, there is rising demand on manufacturers to simplify ingredient lists. In light of this, RIBUS Inc . is spotlighting its rice bran extract, Nu-BAKE ®, while bakers prepare for the International Baking Industry Exposition ( IBIE ), Sept. 13-17 in Las Vegas. The patented ingredient provides a clean label alternative to common synthetic additives, helping brands “future-proof” their products to keep pace with both regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.

“Brands are under mounting pressure from both regulators and consumers,” said Alicia Peirce Kasch , vice president of RIBUS. “Nu-BAKE allows companies to reformulate with a plant-based, recognizable ingredient that provides similar technical benefits as synthetic additives like DATEM (diacetyl tartaric acid ester of mono- and diglycerides), sodium stearoyl lactylate (SSL), and soy lecithin, but with a clean label declaration.”

Texas and Louisiana recently passed legislation requiring warning labels for 40+ food additives , primarily synthetic dyes. While Nu-BAKE is not a dye replacement, Kasch said the new law underscores a larger trend in food regulation that companies shouldn’t ignore. National retailers such as Sam’s Club are also pledging to phase out certain synthetic ingredients from their Member’s Mark brand, adding further urgency for manufacturers to adapt and reformulate.

Nu-BAKE is a gluten-free, allergen-free rice bran extract that improves volume, texture and shelf life in traditional bakery applications as well as gluten-free systems. Usage levels range from 0.25% to 1% of flour weight, depending on application.





“For bakers, Nu-BAKE is more than an ingredient, it’s risk mitigation,” Kasch said. “By replacing synthetic emulsifiers with our rice bran extract, brands can reduce the chance of future labeling issues, avoid consumer mistrust, and appeal to consumers’ desire for familiar, safe ingredients.”

RIBUS works as a strategic partner to research, procurement and corporate leadership teams seeking to navigate increasingly complex regulations. As the baking industry gathers for IBIE, the company is encouraging manufacturers to evaluate how Nu-BAKE and other clean label solutions can help them stay ahead of changes. Learn more at: https://www.ribus.com .

About RIBUS, Inc.®

Founded in 1992, RIBUS, Inc. (Rice Ingredient Business United States) is the global leader in rice-based ingredients for the food, beverage and supplement industries. The company produces plant-based non-GMO, natural, organic, vegan and gluten-free ingredients for the food, beverage, pet and dietary supplement companies. Its technology and patented ingredients are used by contract and branded manufacturers and formulators to help solve production issues while bringing clean label innovation to a wide variety of products. RIBUS is the Original Clean Label Ingredient Company®.

