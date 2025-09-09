Circana Introduces New Store Audit Solution

Chicago, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced the launch of its Store Audit solution, designed to empower retailers and manufacturers with faster, more precise insights into shelf execution and store conditions. The solution delivers an 83% improvement in speed-to-insights and is available immediately, with advanced AI-enabled image recognition capabilities launching soon.

The Store Audit solution addresses critical challenges in managing shelf execution and space allocation in today’s fast-paced retail environments. The solution provides businesses with rapid turnaround from data collection to insight delivery, enabling faster decision-making and improved operational efficiency.

The upcoming image recognition technology will transform physical store images into comprehensive insights within a unified platform. This feature will enable businesses to evaluate shelf conditions, measure merchandising compliance, and uncover growth opportunities by seamlessly integrating AI-driven analysis with Circana’s industry-leading point-of-sale data.

“This innovative solution empowers our clients to make data-driven decisions with unprecedented speed and accuracy, transforming the way they approach shelf management,” said Patty Altman, president of Global Solutions for Circana. “The integration of AI-driven image recognition with POS data will offer unparalleled visibility, enabling retailers and manufacturers to optimize space utilization and enhance sales performance efficiently.”

The speed-to-insights capability simplifies in-store audits while ensuring comprehensive data analysis. Clients can now rely on detailed reports that unify shelf conditions and product performance across categories and geographies, paving the way for smarter decisions and increased revenue.

Backed by six decades of industry expertise, Circana’s Store Audit solution empowers clients to navigate the demands of today’s competitive market. With comprehensive insights into shelf performance and sales productivity, it sets a new benchmark for retail optimization.

Learn more about Circana’s Store Audit solution, featuring advanced image recognition capability, and its applications.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.