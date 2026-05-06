Circana Launches Market Share Drivers Solution to Help Retailers Pinpoint Performance Levers

Chicago, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced the launch of the Market Share Drivers solution, an innovative analytic capability designed to help U.S. CPG retailers precisely identify the factors driving changes in their market share. This advanced, statistically modeled solution integrates multiple premier data assets to deliver deeper, actionable insights for performance improvement.

Retailers often find it difficult to translate market share movement into direct action. The Market Share Drivers solution solves this challenge by providing advanced diagnostics that reveal the true causes of share change. The platform quantifies the specific levers that matter most to the business and clearly explains why market share shifted. This allows retail teams to stop guessing and start implementing targeted, data-backed strategies.

“By bringing our most powerful data assets together into a single platform, we are doing the heavy lifting so you can focus on impact,” said Cara Pratt, president of Global Retail and Media at Circana. “Our Market Share Drivers solution empowers your teams with the absolute clarity and confidence needed to accelerate decision-making and fuel growth, freeing you from the burden of connecting fragmented signals.”

An evolution in Circana’s retail-led design solutions, Market Share Drivers gives a clear, structured view of overall performance and operational effectiveness. The scalable, repeatable analysis adapts automatically to a retailer’s unique scope and geographic needs by seamlessly integrating Circana’s most powerful solutions, Complete Market® and Complete Consumer™, with macroeconomic and weather data, plus OOS benchmarking. Delivering automated, presentation-ready outputs designed through the retailer’s operational lens, these outputs are easily customized for different internal audiences, ensuring that executive leadership, category managers, and retail operations all receive the specific insights they need to succeed.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.