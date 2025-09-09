Skyward Partners with Agilex to Reinvent School Payment Systems

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward, a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, is excited to announce their newest preferred partner: Agilex Business Solutions. This integration will enable Skyward Qmlativ business users to have fast, secure vendor payments using virtual MasterCard technology, streamlining operations, and enhancing financial efficiency.

With Agilex, Skyward districts gain a more secure, efficient way to manage payments. Virtual cards reduce fraud risk and offer greater control than traditional checks or ACH. The program is free of cost and requires no commitment, yet generates monthly cash rebates that districts can reinvest as they need. By automating the AP process, schools save time, strengthen vendor relationships with faster payments, and free staff to focus on higher-value work.

“Since 2016, our school district has greatly benefited from the Agilex ePayables program,” said Cindy Leinfelder, accounting manager at Mequon-Thiensville School District, WI. “It has streamlined our payment processes, leading to increased revenue and enhanced security. The program's seamless integration with our existing financial system, Skyward Qmlativ, made the transition smooth and effortless, allowing us to dedicate more time to student education.”

This partnership comes at a critical time. Districts face shrinking budgets, reduced services, and an increase in payment fraud attempts. Educator confidence in school funding continues to decline. The Agilex solution helps schools counter these pressures by providing financial relief, stronger security, and operational efficiency when it's needed most.

“School districts are calling our solution a game changer,” said Ryan Johnson, executive vice president at Agilex, and Jessica Hess, account manager at Agilex. “In an era of rising cyber threats, our single-use, exact dollar amount match virtual credit cards offer a powerful layer of protection, minimizing risk and enhancing security with every transaction.

Our ePayables program allows districts to consolidate a wide range of expenses from office supplies, maintenance, extracurricular activities, school programs and more into a single payment file. Eligible purchases generate unlimited monthly cash rebates, creating a valuable revenue stream that can grow quickly over time.

By simplifying payments and earning money back, school districts gain both operational efficiency and financial benefits making it a win-win situation for any district.”

“Districts are under immense pressure to stretch every dollar, all while safeguarding their finances,” said Dave Ilkka, vice president of new business development at Skyward. “Our partnership with Agilex provides schools with a rare opportunity: a no-cost, low-effort solution that not only strengthens security but also gives money back to districts. It’s about empowering schools to reinvest in what matters most — students.”

Skyward and Agilex are excited to expand their partnership and help districts transform accounts payable departments into profit centers, without adding extra work or cost. For more information, visit skyward.com.

About Skyward: Since 1980, Skyward’s SIS and ERP solutions have helped more than 2,500 school districts save time, connect with families, and empower success. By blending advanced technology guided by actual users with world-class support delivered with a personal touch, Skyward is the clear choice for K-12 leaders who want to spend less time on tasks and more time with students. To learn more about the next generation of K-12 administration software, visit www.skyward.com.

About Agilex:

Agilex Business Solutions is locally owned and operated in Appleton, WI. Our unique ePayables Program provides a payment solution that increases security, drives internal efficiencies, and provides unlimited monthly cash rebates. Since 2016, our solution has been an excellent opportunity to expand a school district’s financial resources.

There is no cost, no spend requirements and no commitment. To learn more about our ePayables program, visit www.agilexsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Alexis Bushman

Skyward, Inc.

(715) 972-4397

alexis.bushman@skyward.com