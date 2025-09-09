U.S. Oral Surgery Management Supports OMS Foundation

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) is proud to announce its continued support of the OMS Foundation, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit that strives to improve the quality and safety of patient care by fueling innovation in oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) research, training and education.

“The OMS Foundation does vital work, and we’re honored to be a part of that,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew. “The OMS Foundation is dedicated to increasing clinical excellence throughout the OMS specialty, supporting surgeons and enabling them to continuously improve patient care.”

A specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons, USOSM made its first gift to the OMS Foundation in 2018 – just a few months after USOSM was formed – and it has been a dedicated supporter ever since. This year, USOSM committed to match up to $35,000 in donations to the Annual Fund during the OMS Foundation’s mid-year fundraising efforts.

“The USOSM matching gift program has been a shining example of a collegial corporate relationship that benefits members in terms of the OMS Foundation’s programmatic support and establishment of a corporate-practice model,” said OMS Foundation Chair Dr. Brett Ferguson.

Since 1959, the OMS Foundation has facilitated the discovery of new knowledge in the OMS field by supporting research and providing platforms for the specialty’s most respected experts to educate their colleagues. The OMS Foundation is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit that funds clinical and basic research, supports the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) educational opportunities with program grants and scholarships, and collaborates with AAOMS to offer education and enrichment to OMS faculty. For more information or to donate, visit https://omsfoundation.org.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. For more information, visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

robin.stevens@usosm.com