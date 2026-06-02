USOSM Supports OMS Foundation Through 2026 Matching-Gift Incentive

IRVING, Texas, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) is proud to announce its continued support of the OMS Foundation with a gift-match incentive for the Foundation’s mid-year fundraising efforts. USOSM will match every donation to the Foundation’s annual fund received now through June 30, for up to a total of $35,000.

“Support from our corporate partners has a direct and lasting impact on the specialty of oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS),” said OMS Foundation Chair David L. Basi, DMD, PhD. “Partnerships with organizations such as U.S. Oral Surgery Management enable the OMS Foundation to expand opportunities for research, education and faculty development. By raising awareness and effectively doubling the impact of individual donor contributions, this initiative strengthens our ability to invest in innovation, improve patient care and support the next generation of OMS leaders.”

A specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons, USOSM made its first gift to the OMS Foundation in 2018, just a few months after USOSM opened for business, and it has been a dedicated supporter ever since.

Since 1959, the OMS Foundation has facilitated the discovery of new knowledge in the OMS field by supporting research and providing platforms for the specialty’s most respected experts to educate their colleagues. The OMS Foundation is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit that funds clinical and basic research, supports the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) educational opportunities with program grants and scholarships, and collaborates with AAOMS to offer education and enrichment to OMS faculty. For more information or to donate, visit https://omsfoundation.org.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Severa Lynch

SVP, Marketing and Communications

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

Severa.Lynch@usosm.com

202-253-0426