Three Peat: USOSM Recognized as One of the Region’s Fastest Growing Companies by Dallas Business Journal

IRVING, Texas, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year in a row, Irving’s U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) has secured a spot on the Dallas Business Journal’s list of the region’s fastest growing companies. Previously known as the Fast 50, the Fastest Growing Companies Awards – recognize the fastest growing, independent businesses headquartered in North Texas. The following counties are eligible: Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise.

Each year, nominations are gathered from all over North Texas, and only the top companies are recognized. To qualify, companies must have at least $10 million in annual revenue and be able to show significant net revenue growth over the past three years.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the Dallas Business Journal for the third year in a row as one of the fastest growing companies in North Texas,” said USOSM COO Alisa Ulrey.

Ulrey adds that USOSM’s growth can be attributed to many factors. Chief among them is its people. “We have a strong culture at USOSM, and we’re all dedicated to clinical excellence, regardless of title or job responsibility. We strive to continually raise the standard of care and we only partner with like-minded surgeons. Our surgeons are the best-of-the-best. They’re highly trained, highly skilled, and they’re true partners with an ownership stake in USOSM and complete clinical autonomy.”

The Dallas Business Journal is an award-winning business publication and a part of the American City Business Journals family, the largest publisher of metropolitan business news weeklies in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/dallas.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Severa Lynch

SVP, Marketing and Communications

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

Severa.Lynch@usosm.com

202-253-0426