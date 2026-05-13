USOSM Secures Partnership with Hudson Valley Oral Surgery

IRVING, Texas, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a management services organization that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons –has secured a new partnership with Hudson Valley Oral Surgery PLLC of New York.

“We’re excited to announce a new partnership with Hudson Valley Oral Surgery,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew. “The practice has been treating patients in the Hudson Valley community for decades and during that time, has developed a well-earned reputation for clinical excellence and compassion, characteristics we highly value and look for in our partnerships.”

Hudson Valley Oral Surgery is led by Ali Payami, DMD, MD – a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, which is the highest credential that can be obtained in the specialty, according to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Hudson Valley Oral Surgery is a full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice with three locations in the Hudson Valley area of New York. They are located in Yorktown Heights, Fishkill and Newburgh.

Dr. Payami earned his bachelor’s degree from York University in Toronto and his DMD from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston. Dr. Payami earned his MD from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and completed his OMS residency at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Severa Lynch

SVP, Marketing and Communications

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

Severa.Lynch@usosm.com

202-253-0426