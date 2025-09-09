Sagtec Issues Q3 2025 Financial Guidance With 219% Revenue Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a next-generation provider of customizable AI, robotics, and automation platforms, today issued financial guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The Company expects to deliver revenue of approximately US$17.9 million, representing a 219% increase compared to US$5.6 million in Q3 2024.

The strong performance is anticipated to be driven by accelerating adoption of Sagtec’s Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and SaaS platforms, alongside regional expansion initiatives. The Company projects positive operating cash flow of US$1.27 million, up 51% from Q3 2024, and net profit of US$2.32 million, an 82% increase compared to the prior-year period.

Q3 2025 Financial Guidance (Unaudited)



Q3 2024 Results Q3 2025 Financial

Guidance Change USD USD % Revenue 5,598,946 17,850,645 219 % Operating Cash Flow 837,600 1,268,365 51 % Net Profit 1,275,103 2,320,580 82 %

Key Investor Highlights:

Expected 219% revenue growth compared to Q3 2024, driven by adoption across hospitality, logistics, and smart retail.

Projected 51% increase in operating cash flow, reflecting stronger capital efficiency.

Forecasted net profit growth of 82% compared to the prior-year period, reaching US$2.32 million.

Ongoing globalization strategy, with expansion into the USA and Middle Eastern markets underway.

Management Commentary

“Our third-quarter guidance reflects Sagtec’s accelerating growth trajectory and scalable platform model,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and CEO of Sagtec. “We anticipate delivering triple-digit revenue growth, improved cash flow, and stronger profitability as we execute on our expansion strategy. These milestones reinforce Sagtec’s ability to create long-term value for shareholders.”

Strategic Outlook

Sagtecs remains focused on:

Expanding its AI and robotics platforms into the US, Asia, and Middle Eastern markets.

Driving sustainable recurring revenue growth through SaaS and RaaS models.

Enhancing operating leverage and scalability through platform standardization.



About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) is a leading provider of customizable AI and automation platforms. Focused initially on the F&B sector, the Company now serves cross-sector industries with its proprietary Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and AI software stack. Sagtec also operates a nationwide network of mobile charging stations through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.sagtec-global.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on the current expectations, assumptions, and projections of Sagtec Global Limited (the “Company”) regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “potential,” or similar expressions, including the negative thereof.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to expand its regional presence, scale its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings, strengthen its AI software and automation infrastructure platforms, and commercialize its AI-powered service robotics; as well as broader risks relating to macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical developments, global health crises, competitive dynamics, and evolving data privacy and cybersecurity regulations.

The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Further information on these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Zainab Fateema binti Mustafa

Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email: info.pr@sagtec-global.com