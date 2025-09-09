Command Alkon Reinforces Commitment to Batch Innovation with Advanced Technology Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, reaffirms its commitment to batch innovation and enhancing the efficiency and precision of concrete production processes with the integration of cutting-edge technologies like Batch AI and Plant Analytics, and multi-plant remote batching.

Batch AI is an advanced, AI-enhanced technology that works with industry-leading COMMANDbatch and Marcotte Batch systems to optimize concrete batching processes by dynamically adapting to changing conditions, ensuring unmatched precision and efficiency. By leveraging real-time data, the solution significantly reduces material waste and enhances the consistency of concrete quality, ultimately driving operational improvements for producers.

"When you’re the production director and keeping track of your business, you see money wasted at the end of every day," says Benoit Lemelin, Director of Production and Sales at Béton Chevalier. "Reducing out-of-tolerances and deviations got my attention. This powerful tool not only minimizes waste but also ensures consistent concrete quality.”

Furthermore, Command Alkon's Plant Analytics provides users with real-time data access, allowing for seamless monitoring and measurement of production performance across multiple plants. With the addition of multi-plant remote batching capabilities, production directors can centrally manage operations, optimize resource allocation, and maintain consistent standards across all locations – driving greater efficiency and productivity at scale.

"Plant operations are complex, and without real-time visibility, inefficiencies add up," said Todd Koch, SVP of Global Plant Automation at Command Alkon. " Plant Analytics eliminates these challenges by delivering crucial insights that empower operators to make informed decisions. Batch AI transforms batching from a static process into a smarter, adaptive flow – minimizing waste, maximizing consistency, and giving users a lasting competitive edge. At Command Alkon, we’re driving this innovation to help producers stay competitive in an increasingly data-driven industry."

Command Alkon remains committed to developing solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of the industry. The company aims to deliver innovative solutions that set new standards in production performance, predictive maintenance, environmental stewardship, and product quality.

For more in-depth information about Command Alkon's commitment to batch innovation, click here.

