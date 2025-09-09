Stanbridge University Receives 2024–2025 ACCSC School of Excellence Award

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University is pleased to announce it has been named a 2024–2025 School of Excellence by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), an honor recognizing institutions that demonstrate exceptional student achievement and uphold the highest standards of accreditation.

“Congratulations to Stanbridge University on being named a 2025 ACCSC School of Excellence,” said Michale McComis, Ed., Executive Director of ACCSC. “Through this award, ACCSC recognizes the school’s hard work and dedication to promoting excellence, making student success central, and fostering a community committed to providing quality education. The school’s efforts and success are evident.”

The School of Excellence Award is conferred on ACCSC-accredited institutions that complete the accreditation process without issue, meet or exceed national graduation and employment benchmarks, and remain in full compliance with all reporting and operational requirements. This year, ACCSC reviewed more than 265 applications for initial and renewal of accreditation; 19 schools received the School of Excellence designation.

Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge University, stated, “This award is a celebration of our students’ success and the incredible work of our faculty and staff who support them. We are proud to be recognized by ACCSC and remain committed to excellence in healthcare education.”

Stanbridge University offers a range of healthcare degree programs across its Southern California campuses in Irvine, Alhambra, Riverside, and San Marcos. The university has been recognized for both academic excellence and workplace culture, including recognition in the 2025 Carnegie Classifications as an Opportunity College and in Research.com’s 2024 Best Healthcare Degree Programs in America. Stanbridge is accredited by Investors in People (London) and certified as a Great Place to Work.

For more information about this announcement, please contact Sarah Hamilton at (949) 794-9090 ext. 5266, or email shamilton@stanbridge.edu.