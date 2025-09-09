White Pearl Technology Group to Present at the European Growth Virtual Investor Conference September 11th

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Pearl Technology Group (STO:WPTGB), based in Stockholm, Sweden, a global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions with a presence in over 30 countries, announce that Ebrahim Laher, founder and strategic adviser to the company, will present live at the European Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 11th, 2025.

DATE: September 11th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: September 15

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

On August 6, WPTG published its interim report for H1 2025, with Revenue for the six months increased 67% to 232.5 MSEK (139.4) and EBITDA for the six months increased 86% to 37.1 MSEK (20).

Recent analysts’ reports have been published by: Carlsquare Simply Wall Street



About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 30 countries and a team of 750 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Peter Ejemyr, Vice President Investor Relations

White Pearl Technology Group

Email: ir@whitepearltech.com

Phone: +46 733 611 000

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com