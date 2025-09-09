TopLine Financial Credit Union Members and Employees Help Youth Prepare for a Successful Back to School Season

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their 22nd Annual School Supply Drive that benefitted local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, the YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services and Keystone Community Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated a variety of school supplies including notebooks, folders, binders, pencils, crayons, calculators, flash drives, backpacks and more to help youth in our communities get ready for the new school year.

TopLine and community members could purchase items from the credit union’s Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry, and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return we delivered to our charitable partners. When the program ended employees and members had donated over 1,000 school supply items, over 40 backpacks and over $1,000 in cash to assist local youth in need.

TopLine was also a participant at the Keystone Community Services School Supply Event, held at the Merriam Park Community Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The event included resource tables for community programs, food assistance, free haircuts, and other perks for youth and families. Nearly 1,000 free backpacks with all the necessary school supplies were distributed.

“Thank you to our amazing members and employees for their generosity during our 22nd annual back to school supply drive,” said Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO. “By collecting and donating school supplies, we’re proud to support our local communities and help ease the burden for families, along with partnering with non-profits who ensure these resources reach the students and families who need them most.”

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing, and supportive services for homeless youth ages 16-24 in Hennepin County. There are over 4,900 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues’ shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 250 youth annually. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone’s mission is to strengthen the capacity of individual and families to improve their quality of life. Visit www.keystoneservices.org to learn more.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c28219f6-90e6-4353-9b1c-8b12910bf4da