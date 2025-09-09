European Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 11th

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the European Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held September 11th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.



REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We’re proud to host the European Growth Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Together with Harbor Access, we’re showcasing a dynamic group of European growth companies and giving them direct access to the U.S. investor community, creating visibility, building connections, and driving global engagement.”

Jonathan Paterson, Founder and Managing Partner of Harbor Access said: “Partnering with the OTC Virtual Conference Series gives us the chance to showcase some of Europe’s next wave of growth leaders to U.S. investors. Historically, European equities have traded at a discount to their North American peers, but the quality of management teams, innovation pipelines, and disciplined capital allocation strategies we see today make them highly attractive opportunities for U.S. investors seeking quality international equities. These are businesses with global footprints, strong fundamentals, and the potential to deliver sustainable long-term value—all qualities that we are proud to showcase alongside OTC Markets.”

September 11th



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com