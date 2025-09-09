Real Estate Expert Brody Nash Shares Buying Guide in HelloNation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should buyers know before purchasing commercial real estate? According to HelloNation , real estate expert Brody Nash of Century 21 Homes and Land in Huntington, West Virginia, explains that investing in commercial property requires more than finding a building in a prime location. Success depends on understanding zoning laws, accessibility, financing terms, and the long-term potential of the site.

Nash emphasizes that zoning restrictions are one of the first details to review. Local ordinances determine whether a property can be used for retail, restaurant, office, or other business purposes. Zoning laws may also regulate building size, signage, parking, and operating hours. Buyers who overlook these rules may face costly legal hurdles, making it essential to check zoning maps and consult with municipal planners before moving forward.

Accessibility is another major factor. A property located on a high-traffic road may appear promising, but if parking is limited or deliveries are difficult, the site may not work for daily operations. Nash explains that utilities such as water, sewer, electricity, and internet must also meet modern business needs. Without proper infrastructure, even the best-located properties can quickly lose value.

Looking ahead, Nash recommends reviewing city development plans to understand how surrounding areas may change. A property that seems attractive today could be affected by future highways, new construction, or competing developments. Understanding these long-term trends helps buyers avoid investments that may lose value as the community evolves.

Environmental conditions are another concern that Nash highlights. Older commercial properties may come with hidden risks like soil contamination, asbestos, or underground fuel tanks. Even when lenders do not require it, Nash suggests ordering an environmental assessment to avoid unexpected cleanup costs that could severely impact profitability.

The physical state of the building is also important. Commercial inspections extend beyond cosmetic issues to evaluate structural integrity, HVAC systems, and electrical capacity. Repairs in commercial spaces are often more complex and expensive than in residential properties. By identifying potential issues early, buyers can budget accurately and avoid surprises after closing.

Financing presents additional challenges. Commercial loans typically require larger down payments and have shorter repayment terms than residential mortgages. Lenders often ask for detailed business plans that demonstrate how the property will generate income. Nash advises partnering with banks that specialize in commercial real estate lending, as they are better equipped to structure financing that aligns with investment goals.

Buyers also need to weigh the long-term potential of a property. For some, reliable rental income is the priority. For others, the focus may be on redevelopment opportunities or future expansion. Nash stresses that aligning the property with broader investment strategies helps determine whether the purchase will provide consistent returns or create financial strain.

Ultimately, Nash’s commercial property buying guide shows that purchasing commercial real estate is not about following instincts or chasing visible opportunities. It requires careful analysis, professional guidance, and a commitment to due diligence. When approached correctly, the right property can serve as a cornerstone investment for years to come.

