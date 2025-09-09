BitMart Card: Unlimited Crypto Spending, Unlimited Freedom

Mahe, Seychelles , Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform serving over 12 million users, today announced the launch of the BitMart Card, now open for applications. This premium BitMart card redefines crypto payments by breaking barriers between digital assets and everyday life. It delivers true unlimited flexibility with no preset spending limit (transactions over $250,000 subject to review) and unlimited annual ATM withdrawals. Users can spend crypto and access cash at millions of Visa-accepted merchants and ATMs worldwide, and earn industry-leading rewards up to 10% cashback for seamless, secure spending anywhere.





True Unlimited Flexibility: The Core Advantage

The BitMart Card stands out with unmatched freedom. No fixed spending cap lets you handle purchases of any size, from daily essentials to major investments. For your protection, only transactions above $250,000 will be reviewed for security. Unlimited annual ATM withdrawals eliminate traditional limits, providing instant cash access worldwide. This is ideal for travelers, premium users, or anyone seeking genuine control over crypto assets in a market of capped alternatives.

Industry-Leading Rewards to Maximize Value

Earn one of the highest cashback rates in the industry, ranging from 1% to 10% based on transaction type, merchant category, and your BitMart loyalty tier. Offered in virtual, plastic, or premium metal editions, it includes exclusive VIP perks. This turns routine spending into significant rewards and highlights BitMart's commitment to delivering more value to its global community.

Crypto That Works Everywhere

Supporting 10 major cryptocurrencies, including USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, SOL, and others, the card simplifies the conversion of digital assets into cash or enables direct spending at millions of merchants. BitMart's advanced technology and robust risk controls ensure every transaction is fast, secure, and reliable. Whether for online shopping, dining out, commuting, traveling, or international payments, it integrates crypto smoothly into any scenario.

Global Reach with Everyday Convenience

Available in multiple countries and regions, the BitMart Card connects to tens of millions of merchants and curated member experiences across shopping, travel, entertainment, dining, and transportation. It supports swipe payments, NFC, and e-wallet integrations like Google Pay, making it as versatile as any traditional card but powered by your crypto holdings.

Apply Now

Visit bitmart.com/bitmart-card to apply and become one of the first users to unlock the freedom of spending crypto anywhere, anytime.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 12 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer

The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial assets. All information is provided in good faith. However, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability, or completeness of such information.

All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.



