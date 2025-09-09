Milemarker Launches DevTools: A Command-Line Toolkit to Ship Analytics and Automations in Minutes

Charleston, S.C., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milemarker today announced the launch of Milemarker DevTools, a command-line toolkit and supporting framework designed to help wealth management firms ship analytics, metrics, and data views to production in minutes—not weeks. DevTools eliminates the friction between idea and insight, all while preserving enterprise-grade governance and security.

“Firms have long struggled with bottlenecks between engineering, operations, and advisors,” said Kailash Duraiswami, CTO of Milemarker. “With DevTools, engineers and operations leaders can push new queries, metrics, and projections straight into production—safely and instantly. We’re putting control back in the hands of teams who need answers quickly, without compromising compliance.”

Key Capabilities of DevTools

One-Command Deployments – Push queries, metrics, or projections to production directly from the terminal.





– Push queries, metrics, or projections to production directly from the terminal. Instant Metric Creation – Convert any query into a reusable, canonical KPI, ensuring one source of truth across dashboards.





– Convert any query into a reusable, canonical KPI, ensuring one source of truth across dashboards. Custom Search Index – Power rapid, multi-field search across tens of thousands of records so advisors and ops teams can find answers instantly.





– Power rapid, multi-field search across tens of thousands of records so advisors and ops teams can find answers instantly. CLI Extensibility – A plugin architecture allows firms to tailor DevTools to their unique stack and workflows.





– A plugin architecture allows firms to tailor DevTools to their unique stack and workflows. Scales with Growth – Proven on the datasets of today’s fastest-growing firms, with indexing and caching that expand linearly with volume.





Built for Security and Compliance

DevTools integrates with enterprise identity systems via RBAC with SSO/OIDC, uses Vault/KMS for parameterized secrets, and will soon support a full audit trail of CLI actions. With governance built in, firms can move faster without sacrificing oversight.

Customer Testimonial

“DevTools has completely changed the way we think about orchestrating and delivering data,” said Jordan Hutchison, Ph.D., VP of Technology and Operations at RFG Advisory. “We’ve been able to transform siloed systems into a unified framework that powers one of today’s fastest-growing, technology-forward firms. The ability to control and deploy analytics in real time means our advisors get insights and functionality at a speed we simpl in y couldn’t deliver before.”

Ideal Use Cases

Wealth-tech platforms needing rapid metric iteration





RIAs consolidating data sources after acquisitions





Asset managers deploying model performance dashboards to advisors





Technical Specs at a Glance

Languages: SQL, Python





SQL, Python Warehouses: Snowflake (primary) + Postgres





Snowflake (primary) + Postgres Query Engine: Apache Spark & native Snowflake compute





Apache Spark & native Snowflake compute CLI Support: MacOS, Windows, Linux (x86 & ARM)





MacOS, Windows, Linux (x86 & ARM) Versioning: Git integration with semantic release tags





Milemarker DevTools is live today. Wealth management firms can learn more and request access at www.milemarker.co .

About Milemarker

Milemarker is a fintech platform that connects and unifies the disparate technology systems used by wealth management firms. Built specifically for RIAs, broker-dealers, TAMPs, and wealth management aggregators, Milemarker eliminates the hidden costs of tech fragmentation by consolidating all critical data in one place. The platform integrates with 130+ industry systems – from CRMs and custodians to financial planning and billing tools – so data flows automatically without manual exports. All information lands in a secure, SOC 2 Type II-certified data warehouse, ensuring enterprise-grade security and compliance. By synthesizing data across sources, Milemarker gives firms a single source of truth for reporting and analytics, allowing teams to spend less time managing spreadsheets and more time serving clients.

Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Milemarker also has teams in Denver, Omaha, Atlanta, Cincinnati, and Phoenix.



