Milemarker Launches Relay: No-Code Automation Built on a Unified Wealth Management Data Lake

CHARLESTON, SC, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milemarker, the data infrastructure company for wealth management, today announced the launch of Milemarker Relay, a no-code automation tool that connects a firm’s unified data lake to 400+ systems and triggers workflows based on real business events—account openings, compliance attestations, portfolio changes, and more.

Most automation platforms stitch systems together with generic APIs, leaving operations teams to define what an “account” or a “sleeve” actually means in every workflow. Milemarker Relay starts further down the field. Because it runs on top of data already normalized across Salesforce, Schwab, Fidelity, and 130+ other sources, workflows understand the language of wealth management from the first click.

How It Works

Relay follows a three-step model: a business event triggers a workflow, Relay routes the relevant data to every connected system that needs it, and each system updates in sync—CRM, custodial records, compliance logs, billing, and advisor notifications—with a full audit trail of every step.

“Most wealth management firms run with lean operations teams who simply don’t have the bandwidth to spend their days reconciling data between systems,” said Jud Mackrill, CEO and Co-Founder of Milemarker. “Relay gives those teams their time back. Enter data once, and every connected system updates instantly.”

What Relay Streamlines

Milemarker Relay handles a broad range of wealth management workflows, including:

Client Onboarding. A new account form triggers the entire downstream process—CRM creation, custodian paperwork, compliance checklist, advisor notification. Forty-five minutes of work, done in seconds.

A new account form triggers the entire downstream process—CRM creation, custodian paperwork, compliance checklist, advisor notification. Forty-five minutes of work, done in seconds. Compliance Attestations. Quarterly personal securities disclosures, political contributions, outside business activities, and code of ethics acknowledgments are triggered, routed, tracked, and logged automatically—with a complete audit trail for the CCO.

Quarterly personal securities disclosures, political contributions, outside business activities, and code of ethics acknowledgments are triggered, routed, tracked, and logged automatically—with a complete audit trail for the CCO. Address Changes. A client updates their address once. It propagates to CRM, custodian, compliance records, billing, and the client portal automatically—no copy-paste across four systems.

A client updates their address once. It propagates to CRM, custodian, compliance records, billing, and the client portal automatically—no copy-paste across four systems. Compliance Event Triggers. Portfolio drift, restricted holdings, regulatory thresholds—any compliance event automatically logs the audit trail, assigns a review task, and notifies the right stakeholders.

Portfolio drift, restricted holdings, regulatory thresholds—any compliance event automatically logs the audit trail, assigns a review task, and notifies the right stakeholders. Fee Schedule Changes. A fee update in one place cascades to billing, client communications, advisor dashboards, and reporting.

A fee update in one place cascades to billing, client communications, advisor dashboards, and reporting. Advisor Activity Sync. Meeting notes, completed tasks, and client interactions logged once flow into CRM activity feeds, manager dashboards, and reporting.

Meeting notes, completed tasks, and client interactions logged once flow into CRM activity feeds, manager dashboards, and reporting. Marketing Material Requests. Relay routes collateral requests to the marketing team, creates a task, notifies the branch manager, and tracks fulfillment—all from a single submission.

Relay routes collateral requests to the marketing team, creates a task, notifies the branch manager, and tracks fulfillment—all from a single submission. Multi-Channel Notifications. One event simultaneously triggers Slack, Teams, email, and dashboard updates.

“Relay is set-it-and-forget-it for wealth management,” Mackrill added. “It’s the fastest way I’ve seen for advisors to automate the busy work and create real operational scale.”

Milemarker Relay is built for a compliance-first, SOC 2 Type II environment. Every workflow execution is fully logged—what triggered it, what data was routed, where it went, and whether it succeeded.

Availability

Milemarker Relay is available now to Milemarker clients. To schedule a demo, visit milemarker.co.

About Milemarker

Milemarker is an award-winning financial technology company that unifies fragmented wealth management operations through enterprise-grade data infrastructure and workflow automation. The platform serves RIAs, broker-dealers, TAMPs, and aggregators looking to scale beyond traditional operational breaking points.

Built on AWS and Snowflake, Milemarker follows a “connect, don’t replace” philosophy, integrating 130+ systems—including CRMs, custodians, and portfolio platforms—into a unified data environment. SOC 2 Type II compliant and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Milemarker helps firms turn operational chaos into competitive advantage. For more information, visit milemarker.co.