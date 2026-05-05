Milemarker Launches MCP: Run Your Wealth Platform by Asking

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milemarker, the wealth technology company unifying the industry’s data layer, today announced the Milemarker MCP Server — a new way for firms to operate their entire Milemarker platform through natural conversation with the AI assistant of their choice. MCP is now rolling out to Milemarker partner firms.

Until now, configuring a wealth platform meant clicking through admin screens, writing structured query language (SQL) by hand, copying it into a dashboard tool, deploying it, testing it, and logging the work. With Milemarker MCP, that entire process collapses into a single sentence. The AI handles the rest.

“This is AI in wealth management at its best,” said Jud Mackrill, CEO and Co-founder of Milemarker. “Not a generic chatbot trying to interpret your business. Not another dashboard to log into. The firm’s own platform; the firm’s own data; the firm’s own policies — operated through whichever AI assistant your team prefers. We’ve spent years building Milemarker so that firms can move faster without losing control. MCP is the moment that compounds.

What is MCP?



MCP, or Model Context Protocol, is an open standard — think of it as USB for AI. Just as any USB device works with any computer, any MCP-compatible AI assistant can plug into any MCP-compatible system. Milemarker is now an MCP-compatible system for wealth management, working with Claude, ChatGPT, Codex, Gemini, and any future model that adopts the standard.

What Firms Can Do with It

The Milemarker MCP turns the AI assistant into a full operator of the platform. In plain conversation, a firm’s team can:

Query their data. Ask a question of the firm’s data and get the answer back — no BI ticket, no waiting.

Ask a question of the firm’s data and get the answer back — no BI ticket, no waiting. Deploy dashboards and metrics. Describe what leadership needs to see; the AI builds it, deploys it, and ships it.

Describe what leadership needs to see; the AI builds it, deploys it, and ships it. Stand up search and AI navigators. Turn on natural-language search and pre-built AI agents across the firm’s data with a sentence.

Turn on natural-language search and pre-built AI agents across the firm’s data with a sentence. Manage users and access. Add advisors, assign teams, set permissions, and send invitations in bulk.

Add advisors, assign teams, set permissions, and send invitations in bulk. Run platform-wide projects. Bulk deployments, mass updates, migrations, and audits that used to require tickets now happen in a conversation.





Why This Is Groundbreaking

The Milemarker MCP is not a chatbot bolted onto a dashboard. It is the firm’s actual platform — the same one running its data cloud, advisor experience, and workflows — exposed as something an AI can operate end to end.

That changes the economics of wealth tech in three ways. One conversation replaces five tools, collapsing deployment work that previously spanned SQL worksheets, configurators, admin UIs, dashboards, and ticketing systems into a single place. Service work scales because firm questions and routine changes become instant tasks instead of context-switching exercises. And because MCP is an open protocol, the firm controls the model — the same Milemarker tenant works across Claude, ChatGPT, Codex, and Gemini, with the firm choosing which AI touches their data.

The Guardrails Don’t Go Away

Every action the AI takes flows through Milemarker’s governed APIs, respects tenant boundaries, and produces real, auditable artifacts that any team member can see and review. Nothing happens in a black box. Nothing skips policy. The AI is a faster way to use the platform — not a parallel system that bypasses it.

How to Get Started

Setup takes roughly two minutes. Partner firms request a scoped token from Milemarker, drop a configuration snippet into their AI client, and reload. MCP is live now and rolling out across Milemarker partner firms. Interested firms can request access at hello@milemarker.co.

About Milemarker

Milemarker is the infrastructure for wealth. Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Milemarker connects 140+ wealth management systems into a single, governed data layer — giving firms the ability to unify their data, automate operations, and free advisors to spend more time with clients. Learn more at milemarker.co.