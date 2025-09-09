WR1 is Locked In. Fabletics Announces Exclusive Partnership with Cincinnati Football Star Ja’Marr Chase

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics , the world’s most fashionable, high-performance activewear brand, announces an exclusive partnership with football superstar and Cincinnati’s #1 wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase – a historic move as the brand’s first official ambassadorship with a professional athlete.

“This is a partnership built for greatness,” said Fabletics co-founder Don Ressler. “The most complete performance brand joining forces with the most complete athlete in football. Ja’Marr is a generational superstar — more than just peak performance, he’s a true tastemaker whose influence extends far beyond the field. That makes him the perfect partner to help tell the Fabletics story. We’re not only the most fashionable and best-designed performance brand — we’re the best athletic apparel brand, period. People choose to partner with Fabletics because we combine innovation, style, and accessibility like no one else.”

“For me, greatness is about more than what happens on the field,” said Chase. “It’s about showing up every day with focus, drive, and confidence. I’ve always been a fan of Fabletics because we both believe confidence and fashion go hand in hand. Their gear not only performs at the level I need, but it also has a bold look that helps me stand out, no matter what I’m doing, 24/7. This partnership is about turning my vision into a style that inspires everyone. When you put on my Fabletics you’re going to feel unstoppable and ready to reach your goals — no matter what field you’re on.”

Chase joins Kevin Hart as the newest face of Fabletics Men. Launched in 2020, Fabletics Men serves a singular mission to cater to men with the five “Fs” – fashion, fit, function, fabric, and fun. Today, Fabletics Men is a $300 million dollar business, with an assortment of products that cater to all aspects of a man’s life; from working out to working in an office, playing sports, and hanging out. Fan favorite products include The Effortless Tee , The One Short , The One Jogger , The 24-7 Tee , The Convertible Travel Bag and The Don Pant , the perfected everyday pant launched in September 2024 that now comes in four different fits.

Chase will launch his first collection with Fabletics Men in early 2026.

To learn more, or to stay in the loop on future news, follow @Fabletics and @FableticsMen on Instagram.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand*, fusing style-centric design with cutting-edge technology to deliver fashionable, high-performance active lifewear at an accessible price. Powered by its proprietary Fashion OS tech platform and an innovative VIP membership program, Fabletics offers a uniquely personalized shopping experience to its more than 3 million active customers. The brand has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every aspect of daily life—championing confidence, inclusivity, and self-expression for everyone and every body. Fabletics collections are available online in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and in person at over 100 state-of-the-art retail stores.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

Media Contact:

press@fabletics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d92e4dae-5e9a-4052-ad1b-747da945515d