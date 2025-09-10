WatchGuard Becomes Official Cybersecurity Supplier of Girona FC with New Partnership

SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that the company has become the Official Cybersecurity Supplier of Spanish football club Girona FC. This strategic partnership marks a significant step in the Club’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its digital security.

Under the terms of the partnership, WatchGuard will apply its Unified Security Platform® architecture to safeguard Girona FC's digital environment across all key facilities, including its Montilivi stadium and training center in Vilablareix, the Les Hortes academy player residence, and more.

Delfí Geli, president of Girona FC, highlighted the importance of this strategic alliance: "This partnership with WatchGuard allows us to take a step forward in elevating our cybersecurity posture. Protecting the Club's systems and data is key in an increasingly digital environment, and doing so alongside an industry leader like WatchGuard gives us peace of mind and confidence to continue growing."

The implementation of WatchGuard’s advanced cybersecurity platform will include WatchGuard Network Security, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), ThreatSync+ NDR, and WatchGuard MDR. These tools proactively identify and respond to threats in real time, minimizing risks and ensuring the integrity of the Club’s digital operations. Parlem Telecom, Girona FC’s existing technology partner, serves as the Club’s systems integrator and MSP, and will be responsible for deploying and managing these solutions.

“The incorporation of WatchGuard’s security solutions represents an important milestone in our digital transformation journey,” said Marc Jordi, IT Manager at Girona FC. “In an increasingly connected world, having a robust and unified cybersecurity platform is essential to ensure the Club's operational continuity and the protection of our digital assets. This step reinforces our commitment to a digital Girona FC that is secure and prepared today and tomorrow.”

“WatchGuard is incredibly proud to become the official cybersecurity supplier of Girona FC,” said Michelle Welch, CMO and SVP of business strategy at WatchGuard. “We’re fully aligned with this exciting Club’s commitment to growth and excellence, and we look forward to defending FC Girona’s digital environments against cyber threats, while the team stops attacks and wins matches on the pitch.”

As a part of this multi-year partnership, Girona FC will enjoy the precise and powerful security that comes with WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform approach. Throughout the engagement, visitors will be exposed to the WatchGuard brand and become familiar with its mission to make enterprise-grade security accessible to all organizations, and deliver Real Security for the Real World. WatchGuard is also the official cybersecurity partner of the Seattle Kraken NHL hockey team and an official partner of Climate Pledge Arena.

About Girona FC

Girona FC is a professional football club based in Girona, Catalonia. Founded in 1930, the club has experienced the best period in its history playing UEFA Champions League competition during last season. Girona FC embodies the true essence of a community-based club, as they actively involve club members in major club decisions; in the past, among others, the club along with the fans collectively established the club slogan, ‘Orgull Gironí’ (meaning ‘Girona Pride’ in English).

The consolidation of the Club in the First Division, the construction of the new Training Center facility, the renovation of the Montilivi Stadium, and the development of talent are the foundations for the future.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company’s award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

For additional information, promotions, and updates, follow WatchGuard on Instagram, X.com (@WatchGuard), Facebook, or LinkedIn. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them. Subscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.