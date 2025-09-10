Coop Pank AS results for August 2025

Coop Pank’s financial results in August 2025:

In August, number of the bank's clients increased by 1,700 and number of active clients decreased by 300. By the end of the month number of clients reached 221,000 and number of active clients reached 103,800. Over the year, customer base has grown by 11%.

Volume of the bank's customer deposits decreased by 4 million euros and reached 1.92 billion euros by the end of month. Deposits of corporate customers decreased by 6 million euros and deposits of private customers increased by 6 million euros. The volume of deposits attracted from international platforms decreased by 4 million euros. Over the year, volume of bank deposits has grown by 86 million euros, i.e. 5%.

The bank's loan portfolio increased by 14 million euros and reached 1.98 billion euros by the end of month. Business loans increased by 6 million euros and home loans increased by 8 million euros. Consumer financing portfolios increased by 1 million euros and leasing portfolio decreased by 1 million euros. Over the year, loan portfolio has grown by 335 million euros, i.e. 20%.

In August, the loan impairment cost was 0.1 million euros.

Compared to the first eight months of last year, the bank's net income decreased by 6% and operating expenses increased by 1%.

In August, the bank earned net profit of 2.4 million euros. In the first eight months of the year, the bank has earned a net profit of 19.4 million euros, that is 16% less than in the same period last year.

In August, Coop Pank's return on equity was 12.7% and the cost-income ratio was 55%.





Comment by Arko Kurtmann, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank:

" In August, Coop Pank repeated the solid profit figure from July, which was 2.4 million euros. The financial results confirm that the bank’s costs are under control and that the bank is moving at a stable growth pace, supported by the consistent increase in business volumes.

The bank’s loan portfolio increased by nearly 14 million euros in August, of which 8 million were home loans and 6 million business loans. Over the year, the bank’s loan portfolio has increased by 335 million euros, or 20%.

In recent years, euribor has moved extensively, but since this spring it has been quite stable and remained in the range of 2.05–2.10%. Therefore, the impact of the euribor decrease on the bank’s interest income is becoming smaller, and the growth of the loan portfolio is able to compensate for and even exceed it.

The volume of private customer deposits increased by 6 million euros in August, and the volume of business customer deposits decreased by 6 million euros. Over the year, the bank’s deposit volume has grown by 86 million euros, or 5%.

In August, 1,700 new customers joined the bank, and over the year the customer base has grown by 11%. Since June, we have been offering our private customers the opportunity to join Estonia’s largest cashback program – when private customers who have joined our Kasulik package pay in Coop stores with a Coop Pank debit card, we refund 1% of the purchase amount to their account. In the first three months, 58% of our active customers have started using the cashback, and we have refunded 78,000 euros to their accounts.

If also take into account Coop store bonus points, the joint customers of the bank and Coop stores earn up to 3% in additional benefits."

More detailed financial reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 221,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee



Attachment